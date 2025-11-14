These are the most common illnesses to afflict us in autumn

Carmen Barreiro Madrid Friday, 14 November 2025, 16:21 Share

The abrupt temperature changes of recent days, the return to work after the holidays and the start of classes for autumn term all form the perfect breeding ground for the spread of unwanted viruses. To these must be added the numerous illnesses so typical of this time of year. The waiting rooms at outpatient clinics are already beginning to fill up with adults and children suffering from colds, the 'flu, asthma, covid "and a whole host of '-itis' afflictions. Rhinitis, sinusitis, bronchiolitis, arthritis, dermatitis...", lists Dr Juan Carlos Montalvá, coordinator of the working group for A&E services within the Spanish society of primary care physicians (Semergen). These are the most common illnesses in autumn.

Colds, 'flu and Covid

Although the real peak for these types of illnesses is usually recorded later in winter, this year GPs have been seeing many patients with colds of varying severity, as well as influenza and Covid, for weeks now. "The current strain of coronavirus is highly contagious, but relatively mild. We are also seeing cases of flu-like illnesses with pharyngitis, tonsillitis, fever and, in some cases, with a cough that lasts a little longer than usual... The vaccination campaign will begin shortly and it is very likely that these potential complications that we're dealing with now will tend to disappear or become less serious," explains Dr Montalvá.

"First of all, it should be clear that, whether we have a cold or the 'flu, both are illnesses caused by viruses, so there's no point in self-medicating with an antibiotic that we have at home," warns Carlos Fernández Moriano, head of the scientific outreach department for Spain's general council of pharmacists. In both cases, it is purely the symptoms that are treated.

"Most respiratory infections we experience at this time of year are mild and transitory. If all we have is a slight headache, a runny nose, a low-grade fever and a general malaise, it may be enough to take ibuprofen or paracetamol. However, if the patient belongs to a high-risk group (infants, the over-65s, pregnant women, immunocompromised patients, cancer patients and so on), or if symptoms worsen over time (high fever, difficulty breathing, severe headaches and muscle aches), it is advisable to make an appointment with the family doctor. The duration of cold symptoms is usually one week, although the cough can last up to 15 days, while the 'flu takes a little longer to clear up, around ten days", specialists agree.

Asthma and allergic rhinitis

Asthma attacks are also common at this time of year. This chronic disease already affects 5% of the adult population and at least one in ten children in Spain, according to data from the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC). "Although respiratory attacks can be triggered at any time of the year, those allergic to grasses tend to suffer more bronchospasm episodes in spring. However, in the case of patients with dust mite allergies, the worst time of year is from September to November because the allergen protein is more active," says Dr Montserrat Álvaro, paediatric allergist at the San Joan de Deu Hospital in Barcelona.

Allergic rhinitis, which is becoming increasingly common, also tends to peak in the autumn months. In this case, symptoms vary depending on the allergen causing the reaction, although most patients suffering from this type of rhinitis experience itching, sneezing and a runny nose that runs clear.

Atopic dermatitis and acne

As with asthma, the most critical times of year for flare-ups of atopic dermatitis are spring and autumn. "Those triggered by environmental allergies (pollen, dust mites...) usually cause very short-lived reactions that are typically cured with antihistamines and are common in September and October," says Dr Montalvá.

Acne is another condition that tends to worsen in autumn. "One of the ways the skin defends itself against the sun's harmful effects in summer is by increasing its thickness to prevent the sun's rays from reaching the deeper layers of skin. What happens is that this thickening has a rebound effect, which usually results in acne outbreaks at this time of year," explains Dr Eduardo Nagore, head of the dermatology service at the Valencian Institute of Oncology (IVO).

Arthritis and osteoarthritis

The atmospheric pressure changes so typical of this time of year are also detrimental to the joints and ligaments of people with rheumatic diseases, such as arthritis or osteoarthritis. Regarding available treatments, the list is endless for the former condition - from anti-inflammatories to biologics and immunomodulators. For the latter affliction, medications are usually prescribed to alleviate pain, along with localised treatments such as hyaluronic acid or corticosteroid injections and, sometimes, rehabilitation is recommended.