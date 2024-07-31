Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona celebrates 10 successful years

Elite tennis player Novak Djokovic and local cyclist Natalia Fischer are among those who have visited the centre over the past decade to speed up their recovery and improve their physical performance

Estepona's town’s mayor, José María García Urbano; Sady Alexandra Licintuña, founder and director of the centre, and other attendees at the 10th anniversary celebration event.

SUR Estepona Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 12:54

The Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of dedication, innovation and success in the field of hyperbaric medicine. Since its opening, the clinic has helped over 2,000 patients recover from various physical ailments, including professional athletes, patients with sudden hearing loss, diabetics, people with dermatological conditions, and even those seeking anti-ageing treatments.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is the main treatment offered by the Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona and has been fundamental to its success over these ten years. HBOT involves the administration of 100 per cent pure oxygen at pressures higher than atmospheric pressure within a hyperbaric chamber. This non-invasive and safe therapy has proven to be highly effective for a wide range of medical conditions, providing significant health and wellness benefits to patients.

Specifically, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is widely used by elite athletes to speed up injury recovery and enhance physical performance. The therapy helps heal musculoskeletal injuries, reduce inflammation and improve wound healing. Athletes such as elite tennis player Novak Djokovic and local cyclist Natalia Fischer have used HBOT at the Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona to maintain optimal physical condition and accelerate recovery after intense competitions. At the clinic, personalised treatments have enabled numerous athletes to recover more quickly from overtraining and injuries, improving their endurance and sporting performance.

Since opening its doors ten years ago, "we have seen how hyperbaric oxygen therapy can transform lives," says Sady Alexandra Licintuña, founder and director of the centre. Furthermore, "our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to continue improving and expanding our services," she adds.

The town’s mayor, José María García Urbano, who was present at the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Clinic, expressed gratitude to the centre for choosing Estepona as its headquarters, explaining that this "has allowed the diversification of healthcare offerings in our town, providing innovative and high-quality treatments".

The medical team at the Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona is key to its success. Dr Rafael Sanchez González, a specialist in hyperbaric medicine, brings vast experience and knowledge in the application of HBOT. Christian Keller, hyperbaric chamber technician, ensures that each session is carried out with maximum safety and efficiency. Dr David Infante Reyes, another specialist doctor, complements the team with his experience and personalised attention to each patient.

Ampliar José María García Urbano, the mayor of Estepona, attending the 10th anniversary event.

How does HBOT work, and what are its benefits?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) works by increasing the amount of oxygen dissolved in the blood plasma. This is achieved by placing the patient in a high-pressure environment inside a hyperbaric chamber where they breathe pure oxygen. Under normal conditions, oxygen is transported by red blood cells. However, in a hyperbaric chamber, the high pressure allows oxygen to dissolve directly into the plasma, significantly increasing the amount of oxygen available to body tissue.

This increase in oxygenation has multiple therapeutic benefits, including reducing inflammation, accelerating healing, stimulating tissue regeneration, enhancing the immune system and relieving pain.

The Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona is equipped with state-of-the-art hyperbaric chambers from Perry Baromedical, known for their quality and innovation in the field of hyperbaric medicine. These transparent chambers allow patients to receive treatment in a safe and comfortable environment, with direct communication with healthcare professionals at all times.

"Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been an essential component in my training and recovery. The sessions at the clinic have helped me to increase my lung capacity and recover more quickly after intense competitions," says renowned paratriathlete Javier Mérida.

Other ailments and problems improved by HBOT

Sudden deafness, or sudden hearing loss, primarily affects adults between the ages of 40 and 55. This condition, often referred to as the ‘silent epidemic’, can be related to metabolic disorders, ear infections and vascular problems. HBOT has proven to be an effective treatment for this condition, especially when administered promptly after the onset of symptoms. At the Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona, numerous patients have experienced significant hearing recovery, along with reduced symptoms of tinnitus and vertigo.

Similarly, diabetes mellitus and its complications, such as diabetic foot, present a significant challenge for many patients. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been particularly effective in treating diabetic ulcers, helping to heal lesions and reducing the risk of amputations. Patients with diabetic polyneuropathy can also experience improvements in their quality of life thanks to HBOT's ability to stimulate tissue regeneration and improve oxygenation of the affected tissues. These treatments have allowed many diabetics to avoid severe complications and maintain a better quality of life.

Ampliar A decade of caring for patients using HBOT.

HBOT has also been shown to be highly effective in treating various dermatological conditions, including psoriasis, shingles and other types of dermatitis. Patients can observe improvements after just one treatment session, with a significant reduction in symptoms and an improvement in the appearance of the skin. The ability of hyperbaric oxygen to reduce inflammation and stimulate skin regeneration has been key to these results, providing lasting relief for those experiencing these conditions.

In addition to its medical applications, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is also used in aesthetic medicine to delay the signs of ageing. The treatment improves tissue oxygenation, which helps to tone the skin, reduce sagging and wrinkles, and enhance overall vitality. Patients seeking to maintain a youthful appearance and improve their general well-being have found HBOT to be an effective and lasting solution. The effects of the treatment can last between six and nine months, offering results that surpass many conventional beauty treatments.

Ampliar State-of-the-art hyperbaric chambers.

The decade-long evolution of the Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona

The Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona was founded in 2014 out of a personal need by its founder, Sady Alexandra Licintuña. Since then, it has become a beacon of hope for thousands of patients. The inspiration to create this centre came after a traumatic event in Licintuña’s life: her husband suffered an acute myocardial infarction that left him in a coma. Desperate to find a solution that could improve his condition, she discovered hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

After witnessing her husband regain mobility and speech, Licintuña committed to offering this therapy to other patients who could benefit from its healing properties. The clinic was established in the central Avenida España, a convenient and accessible location for Estepona residents and visitors.

From its humble beginnings, the clinic has experienced impressive growth. Initially, the clinic had a small but highly qualified team and two state-of-the-art hyperbaric chambers by Perry Baromedical. Over time, the clinic’s reputation grew, attracting patients from all over Spain and beyond. The combination of advanced technology, a personalised approach to treatment and a dedicated team of medical professionals has been fundamental to this growth.

Ampliar The Hyperbaric Medical Clinic is located on the central Avenida España.

Over the past ten years, the clinic has expanded its capacity and consistently upgraded its facilities to remain at the forefront of hyperbaric medicine. Today, the Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona is a leading centre in Europe, renowned for its excellence in treating a wide range of ailments.

More information:

Address: Av. España, 242, 29680 Estepona, Málaga.

Phone: 952 80 67 96.

Web: https://centrohiperbarico.com/