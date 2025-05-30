The long and the short of it: here's why we lose height as we get older

Carmen Barreiro Madrid Friday, 30 May 2025, 14:30 Compartir

"Stand up straight and lift those shoulders, you're going to get a hump when you grow up." This typical rebuke from parents and grandparents whenever they see one of their grandchildren walking down the street completely hunched over is not at all misguided. As we age it is common to notice changes in our body posture: our shoulders roll forward, our head tilts forward too, our back begins to round and we simply lose height. "Up to more than four centimetres," say Jakub Mesinovic and David Scott, researchers at the Institute of Physical Education and Nutrition at Deakin University (Australia).

A healthy spine has an elongated S-shape, so having a slight curve at the top is completely normal, the problem comes "when that curve becomes more pronounced, stays put and prevents the back from standing up straight." The medical term for a curved spine is kyphosis, although it is much better known as a hump. So, when that curvature exceeds what is considered normal (in excess of 40 degrees), it is called hyperkyphosis, a condition that, in the most severe cases, can cause "pain, reduced mobility and physical functions, as well as a lower quality of life," say the Deakin University researchers.

One of the most common triggers for this change in the shape of the back is poor posture. "In fact, the occurrence of postural kyphosis due to muscular imbalances is relatively common, especially in young people who spend long hours slouching in a chair, at a desk or looking down at their phone. The good news is that this type of back curvature can be reversed with exercise, stretching and, of course, correcting the postures that cause it," say Mesinovic and Scott.

In older people, on the other hand, both kyphosis and hyperkyphosis usually have their origin in other causes. The main one is the natural wear and tear that accumulates in the spine over the years, especially significant in women suffering from osteoporosis, as this disease causes the bones to become more fragile with age. The consequence? The vertebrae in the spine crack and fracture. In the case of very pronounced, age-related humps, "the back curves even when the person tries to stand upright. Hyperkyphosis is often accompanied by a loss of several centimetres in height, pain and stiffness in the back." This is why it is so common for grandparents to walk hunched over, looking like they have shrunk.

Consult a specialist

However, in adolescence it can also happen that the bones of the spine grow unevenly. When this happens, a very pronounced forward curve forms in the upper back, known as Scheuermann's kyphosis. "If the spine curves sideways in a 'c' or 's' shape when viewed from behind, this is called a scoliosis, but if the curvature is inward in the lower back, then it is a lordosis," say the experts.

One of the most frequent doubts in such cases is when to see a doctor. Well, these specialists advise you to make an appointment as soon as you notice your spine beginning to curve more than normal, or if you have constant back pain or if you have lost some height. "Vertebral fractures are more common than we think. One in five adults suffers from one and only a third are diagnosed." For the researchers, the best way to prevent the onset of a rounded back is to "maintain strong bones, active muscles and correct posture."

Exercise routines to avoid that rounded back

Regular strength training is "the best way" to prevent a rounded back. "The ideal approach in these cases is to strengthen primarily the core and upper back muscles, which help us maintain an upright posture. Furthermore, these types of routines also help improve mobility in the chest and shoulders," say the experts.

In general, it is advisable to prioritise extension movements. That is, those that focus on straightening or lifting the spine and pulling the shoulders back, "while repeated, forward-bending movements can worsen the condition, especially in people with osteoporosis or vertebral fractures", they warn. These are the most recommended exercises to control kyphosis:

Back extensions , gently lifting the chest off the floor while lying flat on your stomach.

Resistance exercises aimed especially at the muscle groups between the shoulder blades.

Walking briskly, jogging, climbing stairs or dancing with low weights helps keep bones strong and supports overall fitness.

Stretching the chest and hip flexors will also help to open up your normal posture and relieve tension.

Yoga and pilates. Flexibility and balance training is another, very beneficial exercise routine, especially for postural awareness and mobility.

Weightlifting and resistance training. The latest research increasingly emphasises that "muscle strengthening is the cornerstone to the prevention and treatment of spinal curvature."