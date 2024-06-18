Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Art and all that fizz
Review

Art and all that fizz

On the crest of an “effervescent” summer fest

Georgina Oliver

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 14:01

Opciones para compartir

‘We are sick of being referred to as emergent,” says David Burdano, at the helm of La Casa Amarilla (a Malaga-based contemporary art gallery named after Vincent Van Gogh’s Yellow House): LCAMálaga for short. Burbano and his associate, Roy Laguna, prefer the term “effervescent”.

Hence, the title of the seventh edition of the city-wide summer festival they have been promoting for the past couple of weeks and which lasts until 27 June: “Estival efervescente”.

The Mediterranean blue poster advertising the event surfs on this fizzy concept. Featuring an Alka-Seltzer-like tablet with the word “ARTE” embossed on it, it is full of pep.

LCA is a multi-pronged artistic hub, recently awarded a medal by the Ateneo de Malaga, a venerable cultural association founded half a century ago, which prides itself in being on the cusp of current developments in a variety of fields ranging from the visual arts to literature, history and archaeology.

Not a sex shop

What to expect at a Casa Amarilla opening? A swig of San Miguel beer straight from the bottle rather than bubbly and nibbles. The most recent took place on 7 June, at the second of this hip and happening hive of creativity’s locales: the first established in Calle Santos, opposite the Casa Aranda churros bar, since 2017; the ‘newbie’ inaugurated last January (at Calle Carretería, 23 bis).

David Burbano and Roy Laguna at the Ateneo awards.
David Burbano and Roy Laguna at the Ateneo awards. SUR

Dubbed “This is not a sex shop”, this two-person small format manifesto announced as “Misskafeina Vs. Heroin Cult” launched the Estival fest, with a ‘double bang’. Not exactly a battle of wits, more like a friendly match between complementary like-minded exhibitors of the opposite sex, it pushes the limits of porn-infused tattoo- and comic book-influenced pop culture, in order to point a derogatory finger at outdated sexist stereotypes.

Arty parties

Hot on the heels of this mini extravaganza, followed by ‘state-of-the-art-world’ debates at the Russian Museum and Museo Thyssen, came an installation by Andalusian sound-smiths Durovino (to be experienced at the Pompidou Centre aka “El Cubo”, from 19 to 24 June) – and (top of the bill…): a duo of group shows with an effervescent twist.

Until 28 June, a new wave of post-face mask YMAs (Young Malaga Artists) presents “Efervescencia Pura. La generación pandemia” at LCAmálaga’s original Calle Santos, 7 “casa”.

Over the past few game-changing lockdown-imbued years, the Casa Amarilla has not only blossomed into a haven for budding mainstreamers lacking the seal of approval of institutions like the CAC (Centro de Arte Contemporáneo) - feted as ‘The Place to show and be seen’ - but also added a string to its bow, providing studio space for a roster of almost-famous artists in residence, many of them into urban art.

Till 26 July, the Ateneo (Calle Compañía, 2 – within steps of the Thyssen Museum) treats us to “No soy emergente, soy efervescente” (I’m not emergent, I’m effervescent), a popsicle-fresh confrontation between 14 members of the 1980s collective Palmo and 14 LCA trailblazers.

In my native “Ab Fab” London, the Prosecco-fuelled art season is in full swing - and I must confess that the mere sight of an Alka-Selzer tablet dissolving in the Big Blue brings back memories of arty parties - a tad ‘over-effervescent’, yet “such a gas”…!

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town improves road safety at its roundabouts
  2. 2 Tributes pour in for 52-year-old mayor of Malaga village who has died following a heart attack
  3. 3 Sheikh Al-Thani's offer to pay for Malaga CF fans' travel widely rejected by supporters' groups
  4. 4 Roberto double gifts Malaga CF narrow advantage in play-off final
  5. 5 Site of famous 'hostess club' on the Costa del Sol to become town's second Lidl supermarket
  6. 6 Malaga CF's crucial play-off match subjected to last-minute kick-off change
  7. 7 Florida Huelin: fresh and cosmopolitan cuisine by the sea
  8. 8 Los Barrios dog charity close to hitting target to build new shelter
  9. 9 Spain's Miguel Molina secures historic victory at iconic Le Mans race
  10. 10 Charity auction at La Sala Banús in Marbella raises 1,300 euros for 'group of women transformed by their children'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad