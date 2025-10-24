Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Tasmannia lanceolata. Wikimedia
Green fingers

Gardening in southern Spain: Tasmannia lanceolata

Commonly called mountain pepper or winter's bark, this medium to large shrub provides all- year colour with dark-green leaves, red new shoots and flower buds and dainty clusters of greenish-white blooms in spring

Denise Bush

Friday, 24 October 2025, 16:16

Tasmannia lanceolata, synonym Drimys lanceolata or aromatica, is an evergreen shrub up to four metres tall native to Tasmania and eastern Australia.

Commonly called mountain pepper or winter's bark, this medium to large shrub provides all- year colour with dark-green leaves - paler on the undersides - red new shoots and flower buds and dainty clusters of greenish-white blooms in spring. The new leaves have a copper tint before turning completely green.

The whole plant is aromatic and smells of cinnamon. The fruits and seeds are edible and were traditionally used as a pepper or allspice substitute.

Tasmannia is a member of the Winteraceae family and has around 50 different species which grow in mountain forests and alpine zones. It is not drought tolerant although it will withstand short periods without water. It is happier in rich, acidic soils although it will grow in clay and coastal locations. It is dioecious, meaning to get the black fruits in the autumn you need both male and female plants.

Propagation is by ripe seeds sown in the autumn or semi ripe cuttings taken in midsummer. Tasmannia lanceolata has several uses, as a cottage garden plant, in Mediterranean gardens, in a large container in a patio or as a hedge or screen. It needs little maintenance, an annual trim and the removal of dead or damaged stems.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain
  2. 2 A record-breaking 2,300 runners have already signed up for half marathon in Fuengirola next month
  3. 3 Obituary - Anthony Derrick Burns 1946 - 2025
  4. 4 Sports tourism revenue continues to climb in Torremolinos and exceeds 4 million euros
  5. 5 This is why an eastern Costa del Sol town has been recognised for its youth programme
  6. 6 Benalmádena to hold informative sessions about rental grants for vulnerable people
  7. 7 Fuengirola to put spotlight on local social organisations and volunteer-run groups
  8. 8 Residents demand answers as Costa del Sol electricity substation goes into operation
  9. 9 Soriano Vision: see the world through different eyes; optical excellence in the heart of Marbella
  10. 10 Age Concern Marbella organises early Christmas shopping coach trip

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gardening in southern Spain: Tasmannia lanceolata

Gardening in southern Spain: Tasmannia lanceolata