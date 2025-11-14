Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Plectranthus ecklonii. Christine Perring
Green fingers

Gardening in southern Spain: Plectranthus ecklonii

Commonly known as Swedish begonia, is native to the semi-tropical forests of South Africa

Denise Bush

Friday, 14 November 2025, 11:59

Plectranthus ecklonii, commonly known as Swedish begonia, is native to the semi-tropical forests of South Africa. The Swedish begonia has dark-green, aromatic leaves that are elliptical in shape. The foliage is glossy dark green on top and velvety brownish-red underneath. Crushing or rubbing the leaves against skin will leave a yellowish stain.

From summer through autumn, the plant produces striking panicles of white, pink, or purple blooms that attract bees. These flowers are followed by small nut-like fruits, brown or black in colour and approximately 2mm long. In ideal conditions, this vigorous grower can reach three metres in height.

Plectranthus ecklonii performs best with some afternoon shade, particularly during hot, sunny days. The plant tolerates light frosts and short periods of drought once established. Its adaptability and vigorous growth, makes it suitable for growing in the ground, in containers, or even as a houseplant.

Propagation is by taking cuttings in spring or summer and planting them directly in situ, or alternatively, growing the plant from seed.

The genus name Plectranthus derives from the Greek word 'plektron', meaning 'spur', referring to a characteristic of the flowers. The specific epithet honours Danish pharmacist and plant collector Christian Frederick Ecklon (1795-1868).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investors plan to convert former Costa del Sol convent into hotel and restaurant
  2. 2 Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola introduces Christmas festivities programme
  3. 3 Amended plans for housing development near famous Costa del Sol tourist cave given green light
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol food bank marks two-year anniversary
  5. 5 International dog show returns to Torremolinos this weekend
  6. 6 Caring Costa residents launch new Christmas present campaign for underprivileged children
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol town reinforces gluten-free offer
  8. 8 Costa Tropical sea life aquarium set to reopen before end of year
  9. 9 GILMAR Showcases a Diverse Residential Portfolio at SIMED 2025
  10. 10 Established Madrid guitarist and composer brings Sebas Souza Guitar Show to Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gardening in southern Spain: Plectranthus ecklonii

Gardening in southern Spain: Plectranthus ecklonii