Ribes lobbii. Wikimedia
Gardening in southern Spain: Gummy gooseberries

Ribes lobbii is a very ornamental, deciduous shrub in the Grossulariceae family and related to the true gooseberry

Denise Bush

Malaga

Friday, 31 October 2025, 12:16

Ribes lobbii is a very ornamental, deciduous shrub in the Grossulariceae family and related to the true gooseberry.

It has pendulous, Fuchsia-like flowers, very sharp nodal spines and bright green, serrated-edged leaves. The whole plant, except for the flowers, is covered in fine hairs. The fruit is similar in appearance to a gooseberry but is very bitter, although it was once a food for native American Indians.

It is native to North America and is found growing on dry river banks, in open forest and on lower mountainous regions.

The flowers look a lot like a Fuchsia, although it is not related, and both male and female flowers are found on the same plant so it is self-fertile.

Ribes lobbii is sun loving and will not flower in the shade. It needs a location where it will get at least six hours of sun a day; the soil needs to be free-draining and slightly acidic or neutral. Once established, the gummy gooseberry can withstand periods of drought but will be healthier if watered regularly during the hottest months. Propagation is by seed (which need a three month period of cold stratification before sowing) or by semi-ripe or ripe wood cuttings, preferably with a heel.

Traditionally the roots were used to treat diarrhoea and a poultice of roots and salt water was used for sores. The sharp spines were used for tattooing and for lancing boils.

