Gardening in southern Spain: Eucryphia lucida

Native to Australia, Eucryphia lucida is a medium, compact tree that grows up to 15 metres tall but can also be successfully grown in a large tub. It is a member of the Cunoniaceae family, which has around 27 genera. Its common name is leatherwood.

It has showy, four petalled flowers, similar to that of a briar rose in appearance, in white or pale pink. Each bloom has numerous stamens and is very rich in nectar which attracts pollinating insects such as bees. The flowers are also lightly scented.

After the flowers are over, small, leathery fruits appear which open when ripe to release coppery winged seeds. The bark is dark green to grey brown and the timber is of good quality. The leaves are glossy when new and have a white underside.

Grown in a container, Eucryphia lucida can be pruned after flowering to keep it compact and also to encourage flowering the following year.

It is frost hardy but not drought resistant and will need regular watering during dry months. Propagation is by seed or semi-ripe wood cuttings. Cultivars will need to be propagated from cuttings as plants from seed may not be true to the parent.

The genus comes from 'eu' in Greek meaning 'well' or 'thoroughly' and kryphios meaning 'hidden' or 'covered'. This refers to the flowerbuds that are concealed by sepals until ready to open.