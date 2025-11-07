Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Eucryphia lucida. Wikimedia
Green fingers

Gardening in southern Spain: Eucryphia lucida

Native to Australia, Eucryphia lucida has showy, four petalled flowers, similar to that of a briar rose in appearance, in white or pale pink

Denise Bush

Malaga

Friday, 7 November 2025, 11:28

Native to Australia, Eucryphia lucida is a medium, compact tree that grows up to 15 metres tall but can also be successfully grown in a large tub. It is a member of the Cunoniaceae family, which has around 27 genera. Its common name is leatherwood.

It has showy, four petalled flowers, similar to that of a briar rose in appearance, in white or pale pink. Each bloom has numerous stamens and is very rich in nectar which attracts pollinating insects such as bees. The flowers are also lightly scented.

After the flowers are over, small, leathery fruits appear which open when ripe to release coppery winged seeds. The bark is dark green to grey brown and the timber is of good quality. The leaves are glossy when new and have a white underside.

Grown in a container, Eucryphia lucida can be pruned after flowering to keep it compact and also to encourage flowering the following year.

It is frost hardy but not drought resistant and will need regular watering during dry months. Propagation is by seed or semi-ripe wood cuttings. Cultivars will need to be propagated from cuttings as plants from seed may not be true to the parent.

The genus comes from 'eu' in Greek meaning 'well' or 'thoroughly' and kryphios meaning 'hidden' or 'covered'. This refers to the flowerbuds that are concealed by sepals until ready to open.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Process begins to remove heavy machinery and abandoned vehicles from former Costa del Sol quarry
  2. 2 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  3. 3 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  4. 4 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  5. 5 Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance
  6. 6 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  7. 7 Taking steps towards a healthy lifestyle on the coast while raising funds for cancer awareness
  8. 8 Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival
  10. 10 Remembrance Sunday in Gibraltar returns to Cross of Sacrifice with road closures in place

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gardening in southern Spain: Eucryphia lucida

Gardening in southern Spain: Eucryphia lucida