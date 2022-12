Foreign journalists and media folk celebrate Danish style The Costa Press Club enjoyed their annual Christmas get together at the Danish Club in Mijas

The Danish Club in Mijas was the venue for this year's Costa Press Club Christmas meal. Over 20 members of this association representing foreign journalists who live or work in Malaga province, gathered for a menu of traditional Danish drinks and dishes such as Glögg mulled wine and Marinerede sild herring.

Club president Jesper Sander Pedersen wished everyone the best for 2023 and the evening continued with a Christmas version of Peter Edgerton's famed quizzes from his Shakespeare pub.