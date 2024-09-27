A tasty celebration of international culture in the Axarquía mountains

Jennie Rhodes Cómpeta Friday, 27 September 2024, 09:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Where in Malaga province can you try food from 26 different countries all in one place this weekend? Cómpeta: with 49 different nationalities registered on the town hall's Padrón, the Axarquía town is an authentic melting pot and on Saturday 28 September, it quite literally will become that.

Taste of Cómpeta will see 31 food stalls offering traditional dishes from around the world. Local residents are donning their chef's hats to cook up a range of dishes from English scones, Welsh rarebit and Scottish stovies to Zimbabwean Boerowors patties and Australian shrimps on a barbecue.

Making their way around the town's Plaza de España, visitors will be able to stop off in Canada for Nanaimo bars or stay closer to home for Spanish, French or Italian cuisine.

To tickle the taste buds further, local councillor Maurice Jonker has put together a cookbook with the recipes, although he admits that it's not totally complete as "some of them will not share recipes as they are family secrets".

There is something for everyone, with vegan diets catered for too. Vegans (and non-vegans of course) will be able to enjoy vegan bunny chow (which South African chef Paul Bailey promised that "no bunnies were harmed in the making of this dish").

He explained that bunny chow was devised by the railway workers who used to carry their curry to work in a hollowed-out loaf. Despite its name the main meat in the dish is usually chicken. There will also be Mexican chili sin carne and much more for all tastes.

There will be a full programme of live music beginning at 1.30pm with Piano Cat and Kees, followed by Cicades, MaryLuz, David Parker and Aki, Jennifer Singer, El Zen Dog Quartet, Voodoo Rose and Miguel Botana.

All profits will go to Cáritas and the Todo Ayuda Project which helps rehome animals in the area. It is "a 50/50 split for charities towards human and animal well-being", explained Jonker.