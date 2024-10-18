SUR Wines&Gourmet celebrates its fourth annual showcase for quality produce

Sections
SUR Wines&Gourmet returns on 21 October to celebrate its fourth edition. Over the years, the event has established itself as a key gathering in the wine industry, renowned for showcasing exceptional wines of the highest quality.
Organised by SUR's gastronomy supplement Málaga en la Mesa, it is sponsored by the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority and Sabor a Málaga, as well as Tierra de Sabor. Registration (trade only) is now open through the website: https://surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/.
SUR Wines&Gourmet is being held at the NH Malaga hotel and will bring together professionals from the world of hospitality, distribution, trade and tourism and wineries.
Alongside the wine exhibitors, there will also be a wide variety of stands dedicated to gourmet products. There will also be tastings to promote the variety and richness of the national and international wine sector and to finish the day, at 7.15pm, Sabor a Málaga will offer tastings of selected Malaga extra virgin olive oils.
