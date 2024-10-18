Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the previous SUR Wines&Gourmet trade shows. SUR
SUR Wines&amp;Gourmet celebrates its fourth annual showcase for quality produce

SUR Wines&Gourmet celebrates its fourth annual showcase for quality produce

Organised by SUR's gastronomy supplement Málaga en la Mesa, the trade show brings together professionals from the world of hospitality, tourism and wineries

SUR

MALAGA.

Friday, 18 October 2024, 12:29

Opciones para compartir

SUR Wines&Gourmet returns on 21 October to celebrate its fourth edition. Over the years, the event has established itself as a key gathering in the wine industry, renowned for showcasing exceptional wines of the highest quality.

Organised by SUR's gastronomy supplement Málaga en la Mesa, it is sponsored by the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority and Sabor a Málaga, as well as Tierra de Sabor. Registration (trade only) is now open through the website: https://surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/.

SUR Wines&Gourmet is being held at the NH Malaga hotel and will bring together professionals from the world of hospitality, distribution, trade and tourism and wineries.

Alongside the wine exhibitors, there will also be a wide variety of stands dedicated to gourmet products. There will also be tastings to promote the variety and richness of the national and international wine sector and to finish the day, at 7.15pm, Sabor a Málaga will offer tastings of selected Malaga extra virgin olive oils.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Oktoberfest comes to Costa del Sol's 'little Germany'
  2. 2 Fuengirola and Benalmádena sign historic four-year El Jardín stream agreement
  3. 3 Water cuts in eastern Costa del Sol towns bumped up again, from 10pm to 7.30am
  4. 4 The 'pioneering' property development with green credentials on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 The Scandinavian Showroom: Nordic elegance and sophistication in interior design
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town hosts European video game summit
  7. 7 More than 2,500 walkers explore Marbella countryside at four-day hiking festival
  8. 8 Registration for Fuengirola half marathon 'breaks all records' and there is still time to sign up
  9. 9 Benalmádena steps up commitment to raise cancer awareness with 'pink wave' walk this Sunday
  10. 10 Axarquía council calls for 'civic-mindedness' after increase in number of illegal rubbish dumps

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad