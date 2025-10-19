'La Sala Puerto Banús delivers the ultimate social and dining experience'

SUR in English Marbella Sunday, 19 October 2025, 07:51 Share

- What makes La Sala Puerto Banús stand out from the “pack”? How do other venues in the group complement the flagship of La Sala Puerto Banús?

La Sala Puerto Banús has always been about more than dining – it’s about delivering the ultimate social and dining experience. From the beginning, we built it around five brand pillars: exceptional food, affordability and value, unique ambiance, excellent guest service, and live music.

The Sala Group complements this flagship by offering guests variety. At Sala Group, we create unforgettable hospitality experiences, giving our guests the chance to eat, dance, play, and have fun in different ways.

La Sala by the Sea, is a stylish Thai-inspired beach club set on Puerto Banús’ most iconic beach. It features three tropical bars, a glamorous pool with a VIP whirlpool, a Zen spa area with massages, and beachside dining that showcases authentic Thai-inspired cuisine. Renowned for its legendary daytime parties with DJs, saxophonists, dancers, and a buzzing international crowd, it perfectly blends summer paradise with high-energy social vibes, making it an essential stop on any Marbella visit.

Zoom Ian Radford, Chairman La Sala Group. SUR

OAK Firehouse & Cocktail, set against the dramatic backdrop of La Concha, offers a more intimate, rustic-yet-contemporary setting, renowned for its premium grilled meats and an exceptional menu of handcrafted cocktails. And directly beneath La Sala Puerto Banús, The Clubhouse Marbella has quickly established itself as the ultimate sports, dining, and entertainment hub. Guests come for the woodfired pizzas, but stay to enjoy Trackman golf simulators, interactive Dartsee dartboards, and over 50 TVs showing live sport from across the world.

Together, these venues complement La Sala Puerto Banús by offering a complete lifestyle portfolio, allowing our guests to choose the experience that best fits their mood while knowing they’ll always get the same Sala values of passion, fun, quality, and value.

- How would you describe the dining experience at the different Sala Group venues? Are certain clients attracted to certain venues?

Each venue has its own personality, but they all share the same DNA. La Sala Puerto Banús is vibrant and social – it’s where dining, sipping, and live music blend together in one unforgettable atmosphere. OAK Firehouse & Cocktail is more intimate, with rustic-contemporary charm, premium cuts cooked to perfection, and cocktails that are crafted with real care. La Sala by the Sea is unapologetically about the party – it’s Thai-inspired cuisine served right by the beach, with direct-to-bed waiter service, chillout beats that turn into high-energy sets, and an international crowd that comes to see and be seen. And The Clubhouse Marbella combines woodfired pizzas with sports and competitive socialising making it the perfect place to eat, drink, watch, and play.

Naturally, different guests are drawn to different venues depending on their mood, but what unites them all is ultimately the La Sala experience.

- What does Marbella, and especially Puerto Banús, have to offer both residents and holidaymakers?

Marbella and Puerto Banús are truly world-class destinations. For residents, it’s about the lifestyle: the climate, the sense of community, and the cosmopolitan spirit. For holidaymakers, it’s about glamour, vibrancy, and unforgettable moments. Puerto Banús, in particular, is a global stage for luxury, dining, nightlife, and entertainment – and we’re proud that La Sala Puerto Banús has become such an integral part of that story.

- If somebody wanted to replicate the success of La Sala what would they need to do?

I’d say they need to live their mission and values every single day. For us, the mission is simple: to consistently deliver the ultimate social and dining experience. That means focusing on our five brand pillars: exceptional food, affordability and value, unique ambiance, excellent service, and entertainment.

When Claire and I started, we had no hospitality experience, so we looked at it as guests: what makes us come back to a venue, and how do mood and occasion shape that choice? That perspective guided us then and still does today.

To succeed, you must innovate constantly, never rest on your laurels, and invest in people – your team, your guests, and the community you build. Perfect the details, stay true to your values, and focus on creating memorable moments. That’s how you create more than a restaurant – you create a destination.

- How is La Sala planning on celebrating its 15th Anniversary?

We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 15 years of La Sala Puerto Banús, and we want to mark it in true La Sala style. In early January, we’ll host a week-long celebration where guests can enjoy drinks at 2010 prices after 11pm – a nostalgic nod to our beginnings. The venue will be dressed in black, white, and gold with golden carpet arrivals and sparkling décor.

We’re also bringing back some of the performers who helped shape our legendary nights – Tony Capo, Masquerade, Wall Street Band, and Zoe Louise – so guests can relive the magic. The centrepiece will be our exclusive Anniversary Gala, reserved for loyal guests, partners, and friends, featuring live bands, DJ throwback sets, sushi stations, cocktails, and plenty of surprises.

More than anything, this anniversary is about people – our incredible team, our loyal regulars, and the community that has supported us since day one. They are the reason La Sala Puerto Banús has thrived for 15 years, and this celebration is our way of saying thank you.