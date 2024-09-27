Record-breaking 5,000 portions of sweet served up in Antequera

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Friday, 27 September 2024, 12:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Piobiem bakery and the Abajo brotherhood in Antequera have once again achieved the longest 'bienmesabe' (a typical dessert of the town) ever made at 24.11 metres. It served around 5,000 portions. This surpassed the 20.34 metres that was baked in 2023.

This medieval sweet has been made for centuries in cloistered convents, from where it has made its way onto restaurant menus and became one of the most sought-after sweets for visitors to Antequera, alongside molletes and mantecados.