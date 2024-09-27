Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The dessert laid out in the Paseo Real, Antequera. A. J. Guerrero
Record-breaking 5,000 portions of sweet served up in Antequera
Record-breaking 5,000 portions of sweet served up in Antequera

The medieval dessert 'bienmesabe' has been made for centuries in cloistered convents

Antonio J. Guerrero

Antequera

Friday, 27 September 2024, 12:23

The Piobiem bakery and the Abajo brotherhood in Antequera have once again achieved the longest 'bienmesabe' (a typical dessert of the town) ever made at 24.11 metres. It served around 5,000 portions. This surpassed the 20.34 metres that was baked in 2023.

This medieval sweet has been made for centuries in cloistered convents, from where it has made its way onto restaurant menus and became one of the most sought-after sweets for visitors to Antequera, alongside molletes and mantecados.

