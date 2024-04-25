Origen: the flavours of the best Spanish cuisine in a unique setting

Casino Torrequebrada combines a carefully-selected gastronomic offer with the excitement of its sophisticated casino and late-night bars

Casino Torrequebrada is one of the most well-known and exclusive leisure centres on the Costa del Sol. As well as its recreational facilities and its breath-taking location; the Casino has another jewel in its crown to captivate its customers: Origen, its restaurant dedicated to the excellence of traditional Spanish cuisine.

Origen offers culinary perfection and the most exquisite flavours to the most demanding palates. The restaurant’s goal is to recover the essence of Spanish cuisine, those captivating dishes in which the exceptional quality of the product and the care taken in the preparation are paramount.

Origen's menu is full of captivating suggestions. Premium Spanish products, at the heart of Spanish cuisine, such as 100% acorn-fed Iberian ham. Succulent starters such as caramelised foie terrine with figs confit in their own juice and cured duck breast or Russian salad with longfin tuna and fried quail eggs. Wholesome dishes, such as seafood soup or boletus and panko prawn risotto.

The restaurant offers excellent service and takes care of every last detail.

Obviously, in an establishment that is practically on the beach, seafood takes pride of place at Origen: Bilbao-style turbot with “piquillo” peppers or baked sea bass with orange and cardamom sauce are just some of the delicious dishes prepared by the master chefs.

However, if Origen has earned a place among the area's foodies, it is for its exceptional meats. Veal shank lacquered in its own juices with creamy parmentier, suckling lamb shoulder confit at low temperature or our chef's steak tartar are just some of the options which bring together the best ingredients and the most impeccable preparation.

As well as Origen’s spectacular cuisine, the restaurant’s front-of-house team offers a service “par excellence” in a relaxing and select ambience, with the style and class that has always characterised Casino Torrequebrada.

Its location in the game rooms provides a unique atmosphere.

Enjoying an exceptional dinner immersed in the eclectic atmosphere of the casino's luxurious halls, in the company of family and friends, is a unique experience that can only be found in a few privileged places in the province of Malaga.

After dinner, there is nothing better than enjoying a drink in the casino bars, to continue enjoying this refined atmosphere.

Origen also expands on its culinary experiences with the organisation of monthly gastronomic days, dedicated to mouth-watering products such as tuna, cod, sushi or wild mushrooms.

More information:

https://www.casinotorrequebrada.com/restaurante