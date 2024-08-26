Nakara (Estación de Cártama): Personalised Japanese cuisine

Enrique Bellver Estación de Cártama Monday, 26 August 2024, 16:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Nakara and its creator and chef, Jesús López, are intrinsically linked, as this restaurant prepares a very personal Japanese-Mediterranean cuisine. For almost ten years he trained in the kitchens of Asian cuisine establishments located mostly on the Costa del Sol, such as Nobu, Playa Padre Beach and Tahini.

The pandemic forced him to return to his place of origin and instead of getting depressed he decided to open the only 'Japanese' restaurant in the town of Estación de Cártama. He soon not only won over the public in the area, but also in a large part of Malaga province. His secret, very simple: to use good quality products, to have very clear ideas of where the tastes of his clientele are and not to scare them with prices.

Along with the most classic dishes of this type of cuisine on the menu, we find other creations that are the result of the creativity that Jesús has imposed in Nakara.

One of the things I liked most about my last visit to this restaurant is the deep respect that Jesús has for oriental cuisine, and specifically for Japanese cuisine, especially when it comes to fusing products and techniques, the result of which can be appreciated in the first mouthful.

There is his 'volcano of prawns', where the seafood does not lose an iota of its flavour despite the spicy touch and its crunchy texture, or his 'Japanese nugget', a sample of creativity, wisdom and balance. But you should also go to Nakara to enjoy the sushi, niguiris, uromakis and tiraditos, of the latter I'll go for the one with truffled tuna belly and ponzu, and from the Chinese cuisine with their dim sum stuffed with duck and foie gras with shitake sauce and crispy onion.

The excellent service of José Manuel Heredia and what Jesús cooks, it is no wonder that it has become one of the most recommended Asian restaurants in the province. Moreover, it is an example of how to make good Japanese cuisine without making harakiri on our wallet.

Some of the dishes on offer

Taco crujiente de wagyu. This is undoubtedly one of the most striking dishes on the menu. Wagyu is in fashion and Nakara prepares it in a taco where the crispness becomes one of its attractions. The point and flavour of the meat is perfect.

Varied sushi To go to Nakara and not try the sushi would be unforgivable. It is precisely in the variety of sushi (salmon, tuna, scallop and tuna) where you can appreciate the professionalism and good work of Jesús to give the rice the right touch.

Volcán de gambas. Another of the dishes that cannot be missing from the menu of any of the establishments where the Nakara group is present. Medium-sized prawns with crispy tempura and a mild yet spicy sauce.

Japanese Pepito This dish is defined by its original and sensible execution. A well-fried bao bread stuffed with tuna belly previously flambéed, which is the base for a quail's egg. The slice of fried green pepper adds flavour and potency.

Contact: C/Toulouse-Lautrec (Estación de Cártama). Telephone: 951 203 189. Closed: Monday and Tuesday midday. Web: gruponakara.com

Prices: Prawn volcano: 12€ Stuffed Dim sum: 8.50€ Japanese pepito: 7€.

Rating : Cuisine: 8. Restaurant: 7. Wine list: 6.5. Overall rating: 7.5 / 10