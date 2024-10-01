Mijas is home to the only speciality lasagne restaurant on the Costa del Sol

Manu Balanzino Mijas Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 15:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In April 2022, Fabrizio Giuri and Antonacci Liliana opened an Italian trattoria DaLilly in Mijas, specialising in homemade food and pizzas. Over time they decided to reinvent their menu starting with one of the most popular dishes: lasagna.

This is how a unique concept was born on the Costa del Sol, centred around this iconic Italian dish. "We are the only speciality lasagna restaurant on the Costa del Sol. Lasagna is a dish that doesn't need explaining, everyone knows it, so we decided to offer something different to differentiate ourselves from other restaurants," said Giuri. This change marked a milestone in the culinary evolution of the restaurant, located in the Las Lagunas district of Mijas.

The menu offers eight different varieties of lasagna, each with its own unique twist. From the classic Bolognese with minced beef to enticing combinations like pumpkin with gorgonzola and provolone; carbonara with pecorino cheese and guanciale; or a vegetarian option featuring zucchini, aubergine, and colourful peppers. Other highlights are the seafood lasagne, a spicy version with 'nduja', a typical Calabrian sausage, and the star of the house, the veal osso buco lasagne slow-cooked for two hours and topped with a creamy saffron béchamel sauce.

The osso buco lasagna is undoubtedly the most popular dish. "This dish is inspired by a traditional northern Italian recipe, osso buco with saffron rice, known as 'alla milanese'. We put our own spin on this popular recipe, cooking the osso buco at a low temperature, eliminating the fat, adding tomato and preparing it like a Bolognese lasagna , which we top with a saffron béchamel sauce", explains the Italian chef.

Unique story

Giuri's story is as unique as his cooking. "I have done many things in my life, from being a DJ to a football coach for 12 years, but I have always cooked. I took some cooking courses but nothing professional. Whenever I cooked, the recipes turned out really well. That's why I decided to give it a go, and nowadays, our customers keep coming back which is the most important thing," he said.

If you visit DaLilly, be sure to try some of their pizzas, such as the Nonna with mozzarella cheese, mortadella, pistachios and burrata. For those with a sweet tooth, the classic tiramisu, panna cotta, and Sicilian cannoli filled with sweet ricotta, pistachios, or chocolate provide the perfect finishing touch to an authentic Italian experience.