Mercato della Fontanella: a celebration of the quality and diversity of Italian cuisine

The restaurant is also branching out into the world of culture, hosting events such as the recent talk by psychiatrist and forensic doctor Dr José Carlos Fuertes Rocañín

Mercato della Fontanella has touched down in Marbella with an original and unique concept within the town’s dining scene. In one single space, it combines a restaurant focused on the excellence and diversity of Italian haute cuisine, a carefully curated signature cocktail bar and a shop specialising in gourmet products.

“Mercato della Fontanella is a project through which we aim to connect with Marbella’s local residents and professionals working in the town, offering them a refined culinary experience centred on Italian cuisine at an affordable price,” explains José Lozano, its director.

The venue also marks the first European project of Simón Jacobo, co-founder and owner of the US-based Vida y Estilo Hospitality Group (V&E Hospitality Group). Renowned in the United States for providing unique experiences that seamlessly integrate gastronomy, mixology and entertainment, the Las Vegas-based group has chosen Marbella as its strategic entry point into the European market.

The arrival of the V&E Hospitality Group on the Costa del Sol is marked by its flagship brand, Mercato, which focuses on traditional Italian cuisine. The brand debuted at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas as Mercato della Pescheria and later expanded to Miami with Mercato di Mare. This innovative concept has now come to Marbella with Mercato della Fontanella, a name inspired by its location in the central La Fontanilla neighbourhood.

To bring this project to life, V&E Hospitality Group has collaborated with two local entrepreneurs: Francisco Martín, owner of Hotel Kuve, who revolutionised Marbella’s hospitality sector by offering affordable accommodation for workers in the town, and José Lozano Muñoz, founder of the iconic 1990s nightclub Oh Marbella at the Hotel Don Carlos. Both bring valuable knowledge of the local market and culture. "Marbella is the perfect setting for a project like Mercato della Fontanella," says Lozano.

To ensure its customers enjoy the finest Italian gastronomy, Mercato della Fontanella has partnered with Negrini, a renowned Italian company specialising in importing high-quality gourmet products. Ingredients sourced from various regions of Italy form the foundation of the restaurant's dishes and some of the products available in the gourmet shop. "We were recently visited by the director of Negrini, who was highly impressed by our establishment," adds Lozano.

In its first few months, Mercato della Fontanella has successfully established itself as a standout in Marbella’s dining scene. The restaurant, with a capacity for up to 160 diners, has quickly become a vibrant hub of activity.

Cultural encounters

From its very inception, the establishment has branched out into the world of culture. At its inauguration, this connection was placed front and centre with a classical music quartet performing at the event. This is a path they now aim to take much further. “Our idea is to collaborate with an orchestra to organise classical music concerts in Marbella, either in its theatre or at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones. The town has significant potential to host these kinds of events, with Mercato della Fontanella acting as the gateway to the occasions being planned,” explains Lozano.

In keeping with this vision, a new edition of Encuentro con, a series of cultural talks organised by journalist Amparo de la Gama, took place on Thursday, 16 January. Mercato della Fontanella hosted the presentation of ¡Estás enfermo: acéptalo (You’re Ill: Accept It), the latest book by psychologist and forensic doctor Dr José Carlos Fuertes Rocañín, a regular guest on TV programmes such as Espejo Público and Equipo de Investigación. In the book, he delves into the differences between mental illnesses and human problems, offering tools to reduce stress and achieve greater well-being while providing a sharp critique of certain self-help books.

One of Mercato della Fontanella’s upcoming projects will be organising gastronomic events. “We’re in contact with the Madrid Chamber of Commerce to bring renowned chefs specialising in Italian cuisine to Marbella, showcasing the essence of authentic traditional Italian gastronomy to the local public,” says Lozano.

More information:

Address: C. Pablo Casals, 17, 29602. Marbella (Malaga).

Phone: 605 67 58 51.

Website: mercatodellafontanella.com