The armóndigas sandwich. M. Báez
Food and drink

Meatballs: a Costa del Sol restaurant's new sandwich filling

Jauja's menu also includes a Pantoja-style omelette and a reinvention of the Sacher torte

Paloma Cremades

Torre del Mar

Friday, 6 June 2025, 09:55

At last, Jauja has opened its doors; this is the new foodie project of Los Pablos, Pablo Vega and Pablo Domínguez, two chefs from Malaga with extensive experience who are already thriving with their first restaurant, Ménade, which has a more formal and sophisticated style. But what they have brought now to Torre del Mar (Calle Los Fenicios, 12) is the complete opposite: fun, flavour, memories, and a lot of flair. The star is the 'bocadillo de armóndigas'.

This sandwich (named after a common mispronunciation of the Spanish word for meatballs, 'albóndigas') is not a whim: it reflects the creative freedom of these two friends who met in the kitchen and who, after many years cooking in some of the most emblematic restaurants in Malaga, have created a space where the only thing forbidden is boredom. The sandwich (8.50 euros) includes homemade meatballs, melted provolone cheese, a touch of basil, and sun-dried tomatoes, giving it an Italian twist without losing its essence.

Jauja's menu is as crazy as it is well thought-out. It offers payoyo cheese croquettes (3 euros for the tapa), and Pantoja-style potato omelette (9.50 euros) among other dishes that include sushi, a range of desserts and a wine list.

And they tell us that the 'armóndigas' sandwich must be ordered as is: don't ask for it as 'albóndigas', as they threaten not to serve it.

