Marbella enhances its international appeal with the arrival of Mercato della Fontanella

This is the first European project by Simón Jacobo, founder of the US-based V&E Hospitality Group. It’s an innovative gastronomic venture combining a restaurant, cocktail bar and gourmet shop

SIE Marbella Thursday, 12 December 2024, 08:53

The Costa del Sol continues to firm up its status as a magnet for foreign investment with the opening of Mercato della Fontanella, the first European project by Simón Jacobo, co-founder and owner of the US-based Vida y Estilo Hospitality Group (V&E Hospitality Group). This new venue in the central La Fontanilla neighbourhood offers a comprehensive experience blending a fine Italian dining restaurant with an artisanal cocktail bar and a gourmet shop.

In the past five years, over 90 international companies have set up operations in Malaga, creating more than 7,000 jobs, according to Málaga Open for Business. Last year, US companies led the way with five new regional investments, reinforcing the Costa del Sol as a strategic destination for sectors like technology, professional services and hospitality.

Marbella, positioned as a premier tourist and gastronomic destination, has become one of the most attractive municipalities for the expansion of international projects. According to Yohana Carmona, general manager of Mercato della Fontanella, "Marbella has always been a global destination, drawing a discerning and diverse crowd, making it the perfect place to launch in Europe. The Costa del Sol’s rich culinary tradition and vibrant atmosphere perfectly embody our group’s philosophy of fusing authenticity with innovation."

The V&E Hospitality Group

Founded by José Simón Jacobo, V&E Hospitality Group boasts a portfolio including renowned brands such as Café Americano, PaperFish, Barsecco, Havana 1957 and Mercato. Known for creating unique experiences integrating gastronomy, mixology and entertainment, the Las Vegas-based group has successfully expanded across the US. Now, Marbella serves as its strategic entry point to the European market.

Their debut on the Costa del Sol comes under their flagship brand, Mercato. It launched at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas as Mercato della Pescheria and later expanded to Miami as Mercato di Mare. The Marbella concept, Mercato della Fontanella, draws inspiration from its location in the heart of La Fontanilla. The new venue reflects a deep commitment to the local community and excellence in every detail.

The Marbella project, which has created 25 jobs, is a collaboration between Simón Jacobo and two local entrepreneurs, Francisco Martín (owner of Hotel Kuve, among others) and José Lozano Muñoz, founder of the iconic 1990s establishment Oh Marbella. Their regional expertise enriches the venture with local market insights and cultural understanding.

The Mercato della Fontanella concept

Mercato della Fontanella features three distinct areas, blending the tradition and modernity of Italian cuisine:

• Restaurant: Led by José Antonio Montana and Chef Davide Buglino, the restaurant reinterprets traditional Italian cuisine with a modern and cosmopolitan twist. Its innovative dishes, like fresh pasta and risotto, are crafted with premium-quality ingredients. A carefully curated selection of Italian wines complements the dining experience, which is designed to offer authenticity with a contemporary edge. This addition enhances Marbella’s reputation as a top gastronomic destination.

• Cocktail bar: Featuring signature cocktails with a seasonal focus, the bar combines traditional Italian flavours with modern mixology techniques.

• Gourmet shop: Offering high-end Italian products such as cheeses, olive oils, wines and pasta, the shop allows visitors to take a taste of Italy back home with them.

Commitment to quality and local ingredients

The menu combines imported Italian products with local ingredients, reflecting a commitment to sustainability. Live cooking demonstrations, including fresh pasta and Italian cold cuts, add an interactive element to the experience.

Negrini, a leading Italian importer of gourmet products, plays a key role in Mercato della Fontanella’s offering. Ingredients sourced from various Italian regions form the foundation of the restaurant’s dishes and some of the shop’s items. The opening is overseen by Negrini’s executive chef, Enrica Barni, and sommelier, William Sequera, who are working closely with the local team to ensure every detail reflects the project's excellence. They will continue to provide support through visits, training sessions and workshops, ensuring the kitchen maintains its high standards.

The restaurant, which seats 160 guests, features a spacious outdoor terrace and an interior dining room designed for a comfortable and immersive experience. Highlights include a show-cooking area where guests can watch dishes being prepared, adding an interactive touch to their visit. With an average price of 40 euros per person, the venue will open daily from midday to midnight. The kitchen will operate in two shifts, from 1 to 4pm and 7 to 11pm, while the bar will serve Italian appetisers until midnight.

More information: www.mercatodellafontanella.com

Contact and reservations: +34 60 567 58 51 or info@mercatodellafontanella.com