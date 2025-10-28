Malaga province restaurants to celebrate Spain's national Train Day: dining at old stops, stations and even train carriages

Javier Almellones Málaga Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 11:35 | Updated 11:44h. Share

There is a reason why 28 October is Spain's national Día del Tren (Train Day). That was the date when, in 1848, the country's first railway line was put into service. After that, the network was extended to reach many parts of the country. Today, some of these first routes, due to abandonment or disuse, have been given a new life as restaurants or bars. Surprisingly, Malaga province hides many stations, stops and even train carriages that have been converted into catering establishments. Here are some of the most notable examples.

1 Arriate El Muelle

El Muelle de Arriate is located on the road from Ronda to Arriate, next to the railway. The restaurant used to be a stop along the route and it is now a stop to rest and enjoy the chef's creative cuisine, while contemplating a view over the Llano de la Cruz valley. The train still passes through here. Some customers even say that the train driver greets them from the vehicle.

The decorations inside the restaurant are another interesting feature and the fireplace keeps everybody warm on the coldest of days. Among El Muelle's specialities are the grilled Iberian meats, the beef sirloin from Ávila or the roast pork knuckle with mashed potatoes and oregano. Paradoxically, however, the restaurant is closed for holidays on 28 October (it reopens on 6 November).

2 Estación de Benaoján Asador El Muelle

Asador El Muelle used to be a loading and unloading station for the state railway operator (Renfe). Customers can still observe its original architecture, while enjoying the establishment's grilled meats: Iberian pork, lamb, veal, rabbit and even quail. The restaurant also offers traditional dishes, such as cheeks in sauce, mushroom scrambled eggs or the well-known 'plato serrano' (similar to that of Los Montes).

3 Barriada de la Estación de Jimera de Líbar Los Vagones

It's not a restaurant, but it is one of the most unusual bars in the province of Malaga. Located next to the railway line that connects Algeciras with Ronda, where trains still pass today, the bar occupies old train carriages and their surroundings. This gives it an extra touch of originality. However, its opening hours are usually tight - the establishment mainly operates on weekend afternoons and evenings.

4 El Colmenar, Cortes de la Frontera El Andén y 1/3

Whether it's for an afternoon snack or dinner, this unique establishment is located right at El Colmenar's railway station, on the border between Cortes de la Frontera and Gaucín. From this small rural settlement, which has its origins in the railway, a beautiful trail leads to the Buitreras gorge of the Guadiaro river. The location makes for a great plan while waiting for the train or for having dinner before an overnight stay.

5 El Chorro, Álora La Garganta

La Garganta is not an old station, although it is linked to the railway line. The restaurant used to be a flour factory, which transformed into one of the culinary references of the interior of the province decades ago. It can be reached by stopping at El Chorro, right next to the Caminito del Rey.

Besides pampered food, La Garganta offers accommodation. Diners can enjoy dishes such as avocado, fresh cheese and mango tartare or various dishes made with Malaga's tender 'chivo lechal'. Another reason to visit this establishment is the panoramic view of the Gaitanes gorge from both La Garganta's terrace and dining room.

6 Barriada de La Estación de Álora La Cantina

Those who travel to Álora on the Renfe Cercanías line will see it as soon as they get off the train, as it is one of the few restaurants that still operate along the railway line. It offers traditional tapas and raciones, ideal for sharing. Traditional stews are also on the menu, for those who love to eat with a spoon. It is a good option for breakfast, as it usually opens at 7am, except on Sundays, when it closes.

7 Pizarra Bar La Estación

Those who travel to Pizarra on the Renfe Cercanías line will see it as soon as they get off the train, as it is one of the few catering establishments that still operates along the railway line. The menu offers tapas, dishes for sharing, traditional Russian salad, fried fish, chicken tenders, 'pipirrana' and sandwiches. Bar La Estación opens every morning, except on Tuesday. It also offers lunch.

8 Ronda Cafetería Estación Renfe

This railway bar in Ronda opens from 7.30am to 11pm, every day except Saturday. It offers anything from breakfast to dinner, with a special lunch menu.

8 Archidona La estación

The station (Salinas, Archidona). On the border with the province of Granada, but within the main municipality of Archidona, the rural village of Salinas offers another interesting option for celebrating Train Day in Spain. It is a restaurant located next to a railway line that was operational from 1871 on the route linking Bobadilla (Antequera) with Granada. It has been out of use for years, but the spirit of the railway lives on in this village in Archidona thanks to this restaurant called La Estación, whose logo features the image of an old train. There you can enjoy traditional dishes such as Iberian pork cheeks in Pedro Ximénez sauce, pig's trotters in Pedro Ximénez sauce, and homemade tripe. In terms of meat, the menu includes Lojeño lamb chops, grilled pork ribs with barbecue sauce, and beef steak, among other options.

