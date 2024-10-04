Local Malaga products and specialities feature at inland autumn food festivals

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 4 October 2024, 10:25 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Although summer has now passed and the majority of cultural events have come to an end, the province of Malaga still offers plenty of foodie festivals and culinary gatherings throughout October and November. These take place mainly inland and offer the chance to try locally grown or produced specialties, from wines, cheese, pork products, local soups and stews, to olive oil, preserves, sweet potatoes and chestnuts.

Teba will host its annual artisan cheese festival on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 October, an event in which more than fifty cheese producers offer their best products to the public. This two-day fair offers the best Andalusian cheeses and the most important designations of origin of the Iberian peninsula, along with activities like the 'cheese-made pastries competition', cheese-making workshops and wine and cheese-pairing demonstrations.

The mountain town of Álora will host its Día de las Sopas Perotas on Saturday 5 October, a day dedicated to the town's famous 'sopa'- which bears little resemblance to soup - made with potatoes, peppers, asparagus, tomatoes and bread. 'Álora provides the soup and you bring the spoon' is the motto for this event, which combines the richness of local gastronomy with a varied offer of cultural and entertainment activities. Around 7,000 servings of this classic dish will be offered to visitors free, while several bars in the town will also offer tastings of local dishes.

Another interesting culinary festival is the wine and chestnut fair held in Yunquera on 26 and 27 October, which is marking its 14th instalment this year. This event, declared a Festival of Tourist Interest, includes tastings of mosto made from grapes grown in the Sierra de las Nieves, marinated olives, roasted chestnuts and malcocinao, a typical Yunquera dish made from chickpeas, bacon, tripe, chorizo and black pudding. It also offers visitors a wide range of activities to discover the culture, walks, landscapes and traditions of Yunquera and its surroundings.

Other gastro-festivals include the chestnut and sweet potato festival held in Maro, Nerja, (end of October); the ham festival in Campillos (beginning of November), and the Tostón popular (roasted chestnut festival) in Ojén, held on the first Sunday after All Saints' Day.

For information, see the relevant town hall websites.