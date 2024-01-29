New winter flavours for a unique experience

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Picador is earning a prominent place among unique gourmet spaces. Its uniqueness lies precisely in the setting, located in the La Zambra resort, formerly known as Hotel Byblos, and its commitment to a selection of fine wines by the glass.

This winter season, chefs Iker González and Juanjo Solano have decided to embrace the new flavours typical of this winter period in Malaga.