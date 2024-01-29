New winter flavours for a unique experience
Picador, located in the La Zambra resort, formerly known as Hotel Byblos offers bolder and more carefree dishes, yet with a rich traditional taste
Picador is earning a prominent place among unique gourmet spaces. Its uniqueness lies precisely in the setting, located in the La Zambra resort, formerly known as Hotel Byblos, and its commitment to a selection of fine wines by the glass.
This winter season, chefs Iker González and Juanjo Solano have decided to embrace the new flavours typical of this winter period in Malaga.
They present bolder and more carefree dishes, yet with a rich traditional taste. Examples include confit quail salad with homemade pickles, cecina (salted and dried meats) and marrow croquettes, goat cannelloni with Payoyo cheese, fried fish served with a piparra (sweet green peppers) porra instead of the classic tomato, and a classic lobster creamy rice.
However, in this winter menu, there are other dishes that are much more daring in terms of the use of ingredients and their preparation techniques.
Dishes such as oven-roasted lettuce hearts accompanied by an apple compote and topped with fresh cream are sure to captivate the palates of those who appreciate fusion cuisine.
A highly professional service and reasonable prices complete the experience.
Avenida Louison Bobet, 9
Urbanización Mijas Golf,
29650 Mijas, Costa del Sol, Malaga
(+34) 951 311 234
info@lazambrahotel.com
