La Cascada Marbella: sustainable cuisine

The Lagarde brothers, Jacques and Mathieu, have been working for many years in French restaurants and for just over four at the helm of La Cascada in Marbella. From the beginning, they have been committed to sustainability, a buzzword in the catering industry. The sustainability ... commitment is increasingly challenged by the unstoppable globalisation of cuisine and products.

Traditioal French cuisine Address Urb. Montua, 39

Telephone 623 001 465

Closed Mondays abnd Tuesdays

Web cascadamarbella.com

Price Charcutería del díua: 22€ | Lubina a la parrilla: 27€ | Solomillo en su jugo: 34€

Rating Food: 7 | Dining room: 6 | Wine menu: 6.5

Overall 7 / 10

This establishment, located in a bucolic setting where the sound of water can be heard while crossing the threshold of the front door, has gone through many ups and downs. But it is in this space, on the open-air terraces and in its cosy interior, where the Lagarde's cuisine combines with nature, evolving with the rhythm of the seasons. Most of their products, especially the vegetables, are sourced from the nearby fields of Istán.

A meal at La Cascada is still a culinary experience despite the fact that many of the dishes on the menu are difficult to understand due to their eclecticism and focus on sustainability. Most of the items are based on traditional tastes. Harmony and a very good execution of cooking points and textures underpin the work of this restaurant and of Jacques and Mathieu's cuisine.

The wine list stands out for its good prices and also for pairing well with their traditional culinary options. The experience would not be complete without a carefully selected assortment of aperitif cocktails, an introduction to their cuisine. Many of the ingredients of these cocktails are the result of the research and creativity of the two chefs.

At La Cascada, I would advise going for the five-course tasting menu and the charcuterie board to learn more about the French influenced cuisine that is offered here.

Onion soup

Zoom

Nothing like an onion soup to whet the appetite at a traditional French restaurant. This one is very subtle to the palate and the hint of bofart cheese brings out the strong flavours of this soup.

Grilled sea bass

Zoom

The Lagarde brothers do not take any risks with the cooking point of the fish, which detracts from its juiciness and flavour. The counterpoint is the smoked bone jus.

Charcuterie of the day

Zoom

This selection of matured meats and fish is an unmissable highlight. The range of meats and fish in this dish is surprising, though they are more successful with the meats than with the fish.

Wood-fired sirloin steak

Zoom

If with the cooking of the fish there is no risk, in the meats they have hit bullseye. A tenderloin where the three colours appear perfectly and the anchovy juice balances the flavour of the meat. The cauliflower puree brings aroma to the meat.