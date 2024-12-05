Christmas at Higuerón Resort: a unique celebration

SUR Fuengirola Thursday, 5 December 2024, 11:26

This festive season, Higuerón Resort offers some of the best ways to enjoy Christmas while celebrating in style. Two exclusive gala dinners have been planned for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, with the option to make the most of these special nights by staying at the hotel.

The Christmas Eve Gala Dinner is a special evening to share with family and friends, featuring an exceptional menu crafted by Higuerón Resort’s chefs, filled with exquisite flavours, toasts and unforgettable moments. Guests can savour quality dishes such as Motril prawns marinated in a salt crust, served with a duo of chillies and head vinaigrette; Guillardeau oysters in cucumber water with verdinas and a hint of anise; line-caught hake with pea purée, green curry sauce and sea fennel; and beef fillet with cauliflower risotto, Payoyo cheese, hazelnut praline and Malaga sweet wine demi-glace.

To complete the evening, Higuerón Resort has put together a special package that includes a stay at the hotel, with breakfast the following day and late check-out until 3pm.

A exclusive Diego Gallegos menu for New Year's Eve

Without doubt, the New Year’s Eve gala is a highlight of Higuerón Resort’s calendar, designed each time as the perfect way to bid farewell to the year. On this occasion, this year’s menu, crafted by Michelin-starred chef Diego Gallegos, who also holds a Green Star for Sustainability, includes inspired creations such as aged beef temaki with Riofrío caviar, red prawn ravioli with plankton emulsion, wild tuna ceviche with tiger’s milk and caviar, and turbot in green sauce with trout roe.

Chef Diego Gallegos has created an exclusive menu for the New Year’s Eve Gala.

In addition to the dinner, the evening also features a welcome cocktail, an open bar, post-dinner snacks, and celebrations until 6am, with live music and a DJ. Guests at Higuerón Resort can enhance the magical experience with a hotel stay, which includes cava and chocolates in the room to toast 2025, plus a breakfast buffet or brunch on New Year’s Day from 9am to 1pm. Late check-out is available until 3pm.

Extend the magic with a stay at Higuerón Resort

Make this Christmas truly magical by staying at Higuerón Resort. Enjoy its exceptional facilities, stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and a convenient location close to Malaga city, beaches and nightlife. Indulge in an outstanding culinary experience, with the Michelin-starred Sollo restaurant as the highlight among a variety of bars and dining options. Choose from the exclusive Leiro Suites, stylish loft-style rooms and suites, or relax at the wellness spa and more.

Exclusive Christmas gift packages

New this season, Higuerón Resort offers you the chance to give the perfect gift this Christmas: unique experiences, through a series of exclusive packages.

The Spa package, for example, can include use of the facilities, massages and treatments, a combination with a tasting menu at Arara Gastro Bar, monthly and annual subscriptions, or wellness products. The Gastro package, meanwhile, has options such as a tasting menu at The Japo or Arara, or the Music&Sushi and a4manos events. In contrast, the Balinese package includes the Infinity terrace + signature cocktail + tasting menu for two people.

The Hotel package offers options such as a hotel stay with breakfast, a stay with breakfast plus a spa circuit, or breakfast combined with tasting menus at Arara or The Japo, among other possibilities. Finally, the Sport package includes alternatives like personal training sessions, padel lessons, monthly passes, physiotherapy sessions or a three-month nutrition programme.

This Christmas, celebrate the extraordinary and give the gift of unforgettable and exclusive experiences at Higuerón Resort.

More information:

Reservations phone: +34 951 505 101.

Reservations email: hotel@higueronhotel.com

Website: https://higueronhotel.com/seasons/navidad/