Beers also go well with summer menus

Daniel Little, Diego del Río and Pedro Artero, during the presentation of the menu.

Juan Soto Málaga Thursday, 22 May 2025, 19:39 Compartir

Boho Club is welcoming the summer with a refreshing menu paired with beer. Chef Diego del Río and Cervezas Victoria have created a lunch offer titled 'Un verano con sabor andaluz' ('A summer with an Andalusian flavour'). The menu consists of four courses, two desserts and as many drinks. It will be available from Monday to Friday until the end of June in the Marbella hotel's restaurant. The price to experience it in its entirety is 60 euros plus VAT.

The experience begins with two appetisers: a roast beef toast with tuna emulsion and crispy capers and a prawn fritter with a colloid of its coral, served with a classic Victoria beer - a drink that balances the marine notes of the former and harmonises the potency of the latter.

The menu continues with roasted red shrimp with yellow chili, toasted chili essence and pickled green mango, paired with Victoria Pasos Largos (with lemon); grilled sea bass with Andalusian gazpachuelo, roasted pak choi, and hints of the East, accompanied by a Victoria Malacatí (wheat beer); and a dish of slow-cooked Malaga goat with its juices 'pil pil' and payoyo cheese, paired with Victoria Vendeja (IPA).

The menu finishes with two desserts: a textured lemon tart with fresh lime and roasted peanuts accompanied by a Victoria Marengo (black) and a creamy chocolate cake with banana ice cream and toasted bread with virgin olive oil washed down with a Victoria Diez (the latest addition to the brewery's catalogue).

Origin of the new menu

Chef Diego del Río said that Malaga's beer, which is deeply rooted in the local culture, was an inspiration for creating the menu. "It is part of our way of relating to each other," he said.

Pedro Artero, beer sommelier of Cervezas Victoria, echoed his words and praised the combination between beer and a gastronomic menu. "In Andalucía and Spain, beer is often understood as a soft drink, but it's actually a type of food," he said.

This new summer menu was presented at the hotel this past Wednesday. The event was hosted by director Daniel Little, who commemorated the role of the team in achieving excellence and winning awards, including the award for the best hotel breakfast from the Madrid Fusión competition.

The new menu shares the stage with the hotel's usual lunchtime menu and the chef's tasting menu: a classic menu consisting of a total of six courses (five savoury and one sweet) at the price of 95 euros and another long menu consisting of nine courses (seven savoury and two sweet) at the price of 130 euros. Both offer the option of pairing for an extra charge.