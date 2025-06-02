Anna Pavlova at the Russian Museum: this is the dessert she gives her name to and six places to try it in Malaga

Marina Martínez Monday, 2 June 2025, 14:00 | Updated 14:18h. Compartir

Anna Pavlova was one of the most renowned ballerinas of the early 20th century. Those who do not know her now have the opportunity to delve a little deeper into her career through the exhibition 'A life without borders', which can be seen at the Russian Museum until May 2026. And more than a few people will be wondering: what does the famous dancer have to do with gastronomy? Well, a lot, since she gave her name to one of the most international desserts in classic pastry-making: the Pavlova, whose origins can be traced back to a stop on the ballerina's tour of Australia and New Zealand in the 1920s.

Both countries dispute the birth of a recipe about which one thing is clear: it was born out of the desire of the chef at the hotel where the artist was staying to surprise her with a special proposal. Since then it has remained one of the classic desserts par excellence. The base? Meringue, cream and fruit. From there, there are many versions. Of course, its aesthetics, texture and flavour, sweet but not heavy, attract attention. Especially in Spain, where it is not as well known as in other parts of Europe, such as France, Belgium or the Eastern European countries.

Both there and in its supposed cradle (Australia and New Zealand) it is very common at events, for example, birthdays, weddings or Christmas. Even so, it is gradually spreading. Also in Malaga. More in bakeries than in restaurants. Although there are some. Here are some of the places where you can find this dessert in our province.

Boho Club

Diego del Río has a very sweet tooth. It shows clearly in every menu he creates. And that, in turn, is appreciated by fellow dessert lovers who sit at his table, because such dedication to desserts is not very common. Part of it comes from his time in the great French kitchens, where he caught the passion for classic pastries, such as this Pavlova tart. He has always liked it, which is why he has had it ever since he took over the kitchen at Boho Club.

And it has evolved. First he made it with pumpkin cream and carrot and ginger sorbet. Then he changed it and added coconut whipped cream and herb ice cream. And now he makes it with pistachio whipped cream, raspberry sorbet and sherry vinegar. "It is not an easy dessert, you have to find the right balance so that it is not too sweet, but it is a dessert that is liked, it is something different", says the chef from Malaga, affirming that it is a recipe that is more familiar to foreign customers than to Spanish ones, but that when they try it "they are hooked". And remember one detail: it is suitable for coeliacs.

Bruschini's Obrador

If you want to try an Argentinian version of a Pavlova, you'll find it at Bruschini's. There, Camila Bertello makes this recipe in the traditional way, with a meringue that spends three to four hours in the oven and is "crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside, like a cloud", whipped cream and fruit depending on the season. In his case, with dulce de leche, red fruits and homemade red fruit jam.

"When it is in season, we make it with strawberries or we have also made it with passion fruit", says the Argentinian pastry chef, who has always liked this cake for being "very striking and an explosion of flavours". "It's very difficult to make because the meringue has to be just right, you have to cook it at a very low temperature and very precisely so that it is crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside. It's not easy at all, but it's worth it because it's so tasty and the sensation you get when you eat it is unique," he adds.

D'Alicia

Alicia de Bièvre has Belgian blood. "We love good food, patisserie and, of course, good chocolate", admits this pastry enthusiast who makes international pastries at D'Alicia. Her catalogue includes great classics such as brownies, lemon meringue pie, sour cherry tartlets with crumble and, of course, Pavlova.

"Ever since I was a child I have loved crunchy meringues, my favourite cake in Belgium was the 'merveilleux', which is a crunchy meringue with cream and chocolate flakes. Unfortunately it hasn't become a success yet, but the Pavlova has, I suppose it's because of the large population of Anglo-Saxon origin we have on the Costa del Sol", comments Alicia de Bièvre, who makes it with assorted red fruits (raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries), following the original recipe. The difference is that it is presented in the shape of a doughnut.

On request, it can also be made with strawberries only and in the shape of a number, letter or heart. It is also available in an individual version. "It is very light and fresh. Although it has meringue and cream, it actually weighs much less than a carrot cake for example and therefore has fewer calories (it has a lot of air in the meringue) and is easier to digest after lunch or dinner," she sums up.

Sueño Pastelería Francesa

As a good Swiss and a good Frenchman, Leila González and Theo Sfez are fond of classic pastries and the refinement of the Gallic school. They show it in the windows of Sueño, where, of course, the Pavlova tart could not be missing. They have had it on their menu of made-to-order cakes since they opened the doors of their bakery in the Nueva Málaga neighbourhood almost three years ago. And it is still there. "For us it's a classic, something that is eaten a lot in France and doesn't contain any flour, so it's great for those who are gluten intolerant", says Leila González, for whom it's a "very refreshing dessert for the summer".

In season, in fact, they have it in the shop in individual format. They follow the classic recipe: "We make it with French meringue and bake it for four hours at a low temperature. We leave it in the oven overnight so that it hardens. Then we make a whipped cream with mascarpone. We add red berries with raspberry compote and fresh fruit on top.

Tasca Láska

Slovakian Zuzana Salamon is one of the 'culprits' behind the fact that more and more Malaga residents are getting to know Pavlova. In her Tasca Láska she serves it with mascarpone, cream and seasonal fruit (from strawberry to mango or figs). "It is very popular in Slovakia, not so much here, but it is becoming more and more popular. At first some customers are a little reluctant when you explain to them what it contains and that it is made with meringue, but when they try it they like it, because it is not as sweet as it looks, it is a meringue that is heated in the oven and becomes dry and crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside," says Zuzana Salamon, for whom it is one of the "few desserts" that she likes because it is "quite fresh and light". "It is also pretty", she points out. Such is its success that she even makes Pavlova to order, also in individual formats, especially for events. "I'm going to think about setting up a pavloveria," she says with a smile.

Trocadero

Natalia Piñero has been making this dessert for more than eight years and, although it is not very common on catering menus, at Trocadero it is one of the most successful, says the group's pastry chef. Not surprisingly, they used to only make it with strawberry, and now they also offer a version with mango and passion fruit. In her case, it is perhaps one of the most original, as it is presented in the shape of a sphere.

"I saw a teacher I had, a great pastry chef, and I gave him my version. "French meringue that we bake at a low temperature, in a hemisphere mould (which we then join together). On the base there is a strawberry coulis and, inside the meringue, vanilla cream cheese, natural strawberries and homemade strawberry ice cream. On top we finish with lime zest to give it freshness". In her experience, "it is a dessert that is liked for its freshness and its play of textures".