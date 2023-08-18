What's in a name?

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

In Spain most bars and restaurants are named after their owners or some similar reference. There are thousands of Bar Manolos and countless Casa Pacos and Casa Pepes, none of which, unlike in the UK, have had to change their names for reasons of political or religious correctness. There is no record of a Spanish hostelry having to be rechristened because someone objected to its original designation, and in the unlikely event some thoughtless bar owner had ever baptised his premises with a name like El Moro Flojo ('The Lazy Moor'), it would not have lasted very long. Anyway, every drinking Brit knows that the multiple Elephant and Castle pubs scattered around the national geography are known by a title that is a bastardisation of 'Isabella de Castilla' – unpronounceable for the average English speaker.