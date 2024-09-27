Top local chef Dani García's ups and downs

Marbella chef Dani García made his reputation in Tragabuches restaurant in Ronda (one Michelin star). Dani, invariably described as 'a son of Marbella' – his birthplace – was little more than a teenager when he began leaving his mark. Ambition was never his weak suit, and even as he was beginning to become known for his two-star Calima restaurant in Marbella's Melia Don Pepe, his eyes were set on far horizons.

After many roller coaster rides, Dani closed Calima in 2014 and opened a new establishment in Marbella, Dani García Restaurante, which later achieved three Michelin stars before he decided to move away from fine dining. The same family has been his enduring partner for many years, on the unusual basis, allegedly, that he was a 51% shareholder.

More projects followed than there is space for on this page, covering at one time 20 locations, often using 'ghost' kitchens (offsite 'kitchenettes'). Madrid and New York featured heavily with varying degrees of success. A home delivery service crashed, and a key contractor terminated its services in 2023 with 6 million euros of unpaid debts. Other creditors followed suit, with the company declaring bankruptcy in 2024.

Current debts stand at over 12 million, with assets of 4 million euros. The court-appointed administrator has highlighted poor financial records and unprofitable operations. While Dani downplays his involvement in the financial side, the court will have to decide whether the bankruptcy was due to external circumstances or mismanagement, the latter probably resulting in civil penalties for the administrators.