Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Food and drink opinion

The 'art' of wine tasting

In the world of wine, appearing knowledgeable does not require years of study - just a touch of elegance, confidence, and an acceptable amount of well-intentioned sleight of hand, writes columnist Andrew J. Linn

Andrew J. Linn

Malaga

Friday, 30 May 2025, 14:25

In the world of wine, appearing knowledgeable does not require years of study - just a touch of elegance, confidence, and an acceptable amount of well-intentioned sleight of hand. First, how you hold your glass matters: always by the stem (or even the base) to avoid warming the wine or smudging the bowl. Tasting wine is a sensory ritual - observe the colour and density, swirl it gently to let it breathe, sniff deeply and without using crude expressions, while sipping slowly so the flavours unfold on your palate. It is quite acceptable to swill it around the mouth and even make funny noises as you do so.

It's not all about downing the wine, rather getting its measure. At tastings, spitting it out after sampling is perfectly normal. When describing what you encounter, keep it simple: sweet, bitter, sour or salty. Avoid saying a wine smells like (whatever), and instead refer to its aroma or nose - this sounds more refined and avoids negative associations.

WINE OF THE WEEK

  • Marbella Blush Rosé

  • The almost mythical bodega Málaga-Virgen has established a reputation for quality wines from the Fuente de Piedra area This oddly named rosado made from Syrah grapes is perfect for summer drinking. Around 24€.

Asking about the vintage before tasting adds polish, especially if you've done your homework and can mention a few good years. This kind of detail shows discernment without appearing pretentious. It also helps to specialise in one or two wine regions - learning their styles, grape varieties, and terroirs allows you to speak confidently and recommend wines with flair.

By mastering these steps, you'll move easily through any wine conversation or tasting. And for heaven's sake, if you are organising a wine tasting, make sure the tasters have comprehensive information in printed form to refer to.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Armed man arrested after incident in popular Costa del Sol square
  2. 2 Watch as SUR in English hosts the 2025 Top International Business Guide and Awards ceremony on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps
  5. 5 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  6. 6 Lifeguard service in eastern Costa del Sol town to begin on 1 June
  7. 7 Mijas town hall celebrates 40 years of help and support for the foreign community
  8. 8 These are the winners of the SUR in English Top International Business Guide Awards 2025
  9. 9 Marbella foundation launches pioneering healthcare mission in Sierra Leone
  10. 10 Fuengirola organises awareness event to help stamp out smoking

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The 'art' of wine tasting

The &#039;art&#039; of wine tasting