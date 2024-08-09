Night harvest

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The cooler night-time temperatures help preserve their freshness and prevent premature fermentation

Andrew J. Linn

Friday, 9 August 2024, 16:37

Night harvesting is a romantic and practical tradition used when wine grapes are ready for the presses. The cooler night-time temperatures help preserve their freshness and prevent premature fermentation. It also offers a more comfortable working environment for the harvesters, avoiding the day's heat and reducing stress. Some winemakers even affiliate this practice to biodynamic principles, believing that lunar phases can influence wine quality.

Specialist grape pickers play a crucial role in this process. These skilled workers hand-pick the grapes, allowing for careful selection and minimal damage, vital for producing high-quality wines. Their expertise ensures that only the best bunches are collected, preserving the integrity of the fruit. Although we frequently see images of machines toiling between rows of vines, this method is mainly used in zones which produce bulk wine.

  • Wine of the week: Pinktone rosé 2023

  • Rosado wines from the Toro region are not common, it being normally associated with reds that are heavy in colour and taste This is an interesting blend of various red grapes to which has been added white Verdejo. Very fresh tasting with lots of body. Around 12 euros.

After harvesting, great care is taken to maintain grape quality. Bunches are placed in shallow, ventilated crates to prevent crushing and promote air circulation, minimising the risk of rot and premature fermentation. Rapid transport to the winery, using refrigerated trucks ensures the grapes remain fresh. The meticulous handling continues through the whole process, gentle pressing and careful fermentation techniques used to retain the natural characteristics of the grapes. This is the time of year that will dictate the financial future. A poor harvest can be a disaster as there will not be sufficient wine to maintain the label's market position, and too much will result in the warehouse not having enough space for next year's harvest.

