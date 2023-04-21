Never at a loss with AI

Compartir Copiar enlace

Are we bored with hearing about AI, artificial intelligence, or have we decided to embrace it and adapt to the changes it will impose? For the uninitiated, let's describe AI as a huge database containing anything ever written about a subject within the reach of any smartphone or computer user. But isn't that what Google is for? Actually, the all-powerful search engine stands in awe of AI, as the typical Google search does not answer questions, only tells searchers where to find the answers. AI is not a search engine. If you ask it what it is, the reply will be something like: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a broad field that encompasses many different approaches and techniques. The idea of creating machines that can perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence dates back centuries...