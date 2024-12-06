Keep it young

In common with most other occupations, those involved in the wine business are fair game when it comes to being on the receiving end of the hundreds of studies that are published annually. To the extent that their sheer volume may cause many to be ignored.

However, wine lovers will give a round of applause to a recent study by Tenerife’s University of La Laguna. The report highlights the superior antioxidant benefits of young wines compared to aged wines, or crianzas. The research, involving 250 Canary Island reds, demonstrates that certain beneficial phenolic compounds are more concentrated in young wines, and diminish as wine ages.

Until now we have accepted that resveratrol is the primary driver of wine’s antioxidant power, while this new research emphasises the role of other phenolic compounds and certain minerals. This finding prompts a rethink about our understanding of how wine’s chemical composition influences its health benefits. However, aging wine might develop other health-promoting properties, such as anti-inflammatory or anti-tumor potential.

Moderate wine consumption has tended to be linked to health benefits as an antioxidant. This new study emphasises the need for a deeper understanding of the specific compounds responsible and how they can be maintained during the production process.

Hopefully future research will inevitably focus on maintaining the beneficial properties of young wines, so we can drink healthily while saving money.