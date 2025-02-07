Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guinness shortage
Food and drink opinion

Cheltenham race week is unimaginable without the drink, principally to quench the thirst of the hundreds of thousands of Irish visitors who attend the event

Andrew J. Linn

Malaga

Friday, 7 February 2025, 12:14

Shortages are terrible. Whether it's wheat, oil, or water, they affect peoples' lives in a multitude of direct and indirect ways, and can even alter the character of events and individual circumstances.

We cannot imagine the typical Andalusian feria without manzanilla, Cheltenham race week ... is also unimaginable without Guinness, principally to quench the thirst of the hundreds of thousands of Irish visitors who attend the event. The manager of The Royal Oak, for example, admitted to being concerned about next month's event in view of having a ration of one keg a week imposed. They normally get through up to 50 kegs in the same period. And to make it worse, what little Guinness there is will be selling at nine pounds a pint.

