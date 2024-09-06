An expensive pizza

Some real-life events are just so funny they must be recorded, and a Spanish student's experience in Sydney is one of them. Natalia Álvarez posted about a dystopian situation that left her in debt and which went viral on social media. "Guess who set off the fire alarm by putting a pizza in the microwave and now owes 1,500 euros to the Sydney fire brigade? I want to die", she had posted, kicking off a thread that got 5.6 million views.

Adivinad quién poniendo una pizza en el microondas hizo saltar la alarma de incendios y debe 1500€ a los bomberos de Sidney 🙂🙂🙂 me quiero morir 🙂🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/6AE3yJ8TUq — Natalia Álvarez (@Natalia_Who) August 27, 2024

The 22-year-old, on an international student exchange, set off her building's fire alarm by microwaving a pizza. It happened on Sunday, when she decided to have some pizza for dinner, as it was the only thing she had in her fridge. Since it had been there for "nearly three months" she thought, "Wouldn't it be best to microwave it for eight minutes instead of one?" but when she opened the microwave, enough smoke came out to trigger the communal fire alarm. Despite nothing catching fire, 100 residents of the 12-storey building were evacuated, and since Australian firefighters charge for just showing up, this resulted in a bill of 1,500 euros for the Spanish student. Her lease stated that if the firefighters come, she must cover the cost. Unable to pay herself, Natalia's crowdfunding campaign titled 'Help a Clumsy Pyromaniac' has already raised 980 euros. Although she considers herself 'a disaster in the kitchen,' she never thought her clumsiness would go this far. But one thing's for certain, "I'm never using that microwave again. Not even for a glass of milk."