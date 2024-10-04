Wine on the way out?

Whether caused by the increasing dependency on Artificial Intelligence or just by the general feeling of universal pessimism, if you believe everything you read wine has a shaky future. An article that appeared a few weeks ago in a widely read publication even went to the extreme of predicting the disappearance of wine altogether. Climate change will of course be the prime culprit, although a lesser threat is that of changing habits, particularly among the younger generation.

Wine, a staple of global culture and consumption since the dawn of time, could become a luxury as environmental changes affect grape cultivation. Alongside other crops like coffee, bananas and chocolate, its production faces threats from rising temperatures and prolonged droughts.

Amazingly, of the 1,100 grape varieties grown worldwide, only 1% are used for producing the most popular and best-selling wines. A study published in Nature Climate Change estimates that wine production could decrease by as much as 85% over the next 50 years as many wine-growing regions become too hot to sustain the necessary grape varieties.

A study suggests that the wine industry could survive by diversifying the types of grapes employed

However, there is a potential solution. The same study suggests that the wine industry could survive by diversifying the types of grapes employed. With over 1,000 varieties still so far unexploited, different wines with new flavours could emerge. An example is orange wine.

In conclusion, while wine as we know it may face severe challenges in the future due to climate change, there is still hope through innovation and adaptation. So, wine lovers should enjoy their favourite wines while they can, as they may one day become a rarity.