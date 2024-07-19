Supermarket wines

Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

When we get to a certain age it almost seems as if our contemporaries are giving up wine, whereas a few decades previously we were all just getting into it. We are living through a period that has seen the biggest changes in the way wine is sold and consumed than ever before. In most of Europe the days of the private wine merchant are, with a few notable exceptions, almost history, even though firms like London’s Berry Bros & Rudd and Justerini & Brooks still occupy an important place in the trade. As recently as the last century, the only businessmen in London who attended their offices in morning dress and top hats were solicitors, bank officers and wine merchants.