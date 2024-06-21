Restaurant awards

Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Every time one of the several ubiquitous 'Best Restaurant...' lists is published under whatever banner, Spain does remarkably well. Indeed, it is not unusual for national restaurants to occupy, say, three or four of the top ten places.

The only convincing reason for this is, like Britain, the country once had a reputation for almost inedible food, drowned in oil and stinking of garlic, but, again like Britain, a new breed of chefs have pulled off remarkable turnarounds. Not all UK regions have shaken off decades-long poor reputations, and generally speaking it is best to ignore the north of the country.