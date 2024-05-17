Non-wine wines

Compartir Copiar enlace

The market for alcoholic beverages is divided up between those made from grapes and those made from something else. There has never been a shortage of the former, but while the selection is basically stagnant, the latter market just keeps growing.

SUR

Apart from classic distillations, the likes of Underberg and Fernet Branca are made from macerated blends of herbs and botanicals. Jägermeister, on the other hand, is made from 56 different herbs, fruits, roots, and spices. steeped in alcohol and water and aged in oak barrels. Now along comes Aperol, acquired by the Campari Group in 2003, and whose sales have skyrocketed ever since. Aperol's appeal as a competitor to wine is due to its versatility and its role as a wide-ranging mixer, or with just ice and soda.