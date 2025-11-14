'We focus on what we do in the present: the fire is still there'

Sandra Pedraja Malaga. Friday, 14 November 2025, 11:56 Share

The legendary Psychedelic Furs are coming to Malaga with a live show that celebrates their past, their present and that emotional pulse that still ignites new generations. The date is Tuesday, 18 November, at La Trinchera, as part of their Spanish tour.

Born at the dawn of the '80s amid the punk explosion, "a jolt that gave us a voice", bassist and founding member Tim Butler recalls, the band honed a unique sound: decadent romanticism, enveloping guitars and Richard Butler's unmistakable voice.

Anthems like Love My Way, Pretty in Pink, and The Ghost in You defined an era and, decades later, have begun to pulse again thanks to appearances in Stranger Things, TV ads and films such as Call Me By Your Name, opening the door to a younger audience who now sing along with longtime fans.

After a ten-year hiatus, Richard and Tim explored Love Spit Love and solo work before returning with Made of Rain (2020), an album that doesn't look back so much as it reflects "where we are now on the musical journey".

As Tim notes, the band now enjoys a creative freedom that didn't exist before: without the label-imposed cycle, they tour and create at their own pace.

The 2023 loss of saxophonist Mars Williams, essential to their sound, left its mark on the group, personally and artistically. Rather than "replace the irreplaceable", they doubled down on the twin-guitar approach and brought in Peter DiStefano (co-founder of Porno for Pyros), adding energy and new shades on stage.

– You "were born" one night in 1977, inspired after a Sex Pistols concert. That shock, that energy and that rebellious attitude gave voice to a generation trapped in disillusion. What differences do you see between that era and today?

– It's actually gotten better! We are much happier to tour these days. The pressure from record companies no longer exists, so we are not in a constant tour/record/tour/record cycle anymore. Overall, there is more freedom to create and perform and at our own pace and in our own manner.

– Your early songs were a beacon for those of us searching for identity and emotion. Seeing you reappear in Stranger Things was a nostalgia-laced surprise. Why do you think they chose you to embody the spirit of the '80s?

– We don't think of the era. Our focus is on what we do in the present. It always was. It's probably a big reason we've endured in the many decades since. People change, perspectives change as you grow. But the fire is still there.

– How is it possible that, after so long, you still have the same desire to get on stage - and yet the idea of making a new record gave you a bit of vertigo?

- Partly, there was an instance where the band didn't exist for a decade. In that time Richard and I worked on another project called Love Spit Love which eventually produced two albums of its own. Richard additionally did music for a number of soundtracks and a solo album before the Furs returned with Made Of Rain. The hesitation came from the fear that newer material might not stand up versus older material (as we'd seen with many other acts). We are very happy to say we were an exception to that and our latest album holds its own very nicely compared to anything we'd done previously.

– On the new album, the creative process was different: each of you living in different parts of the world, sending ideas back and forth, writing "in fragments" across geographies. How did that affect the old creative dynamics?

- I think it gave everyone a chance to shine a bit more rather than being thrown into a room to compete. It made for more interesting directions. In the end, we did come into the studio for a couple of two-week-long sessions to play together. Youth can sometimes make things priorities at the moment that don't matter very much in the long run. Everyone gets along quite well these days and we all have a deep respect for what each other brings to the mix. The world changes, and becomes more beautiful the more you experience it.

- Your shows now mix generations: the faithful longtime crowd and new fans who found you through Stranger Things or Made of Rain, your first new material in nearly three decades. How do you experience that intergenerational connection?

- It's great. Stranger Things, television commercials and films (like Call Me By Your Name) have exposed the band to a new and younger audience that is discovering it much like the original older fans have. We see many many young faces at our shows these days. It's an honour to still endure, still have audiences coming out and still see joyful reactions. Our latest album simply reflects where we are now in the musical journey, which is a different place, far beyond where it was many years ago. Hopefully, we, and our music, have grown up along with our audience. We try to keep the mystery and emotion. We can really control how the world progresses or digresses.

- Your saxophonist Mars Williams, an essential part of your sound, passed away in 2023. How has his absence affected the band, personally and creatively?

- We miss Mars very much. His personality and presence can never be replaced. Instead of trying to recreate that, we went back to double guitars (as we had back in the day). Peter Distefano (co-founder of Porno For Pyros) has joined our lineup and is a wonderful addition.

- And to finish... what advice would you give for living in peace, something life has truly taught you?

- Do what you love. Believe in what you do. Enjoy the good things about life... even through the darkest times. At a concert, leave the outside world... outside.