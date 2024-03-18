Blockchain 2024: The Year Ahead at The Pool Marbella

Monday, 18 March 2024, 08:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

Next Tuesday, March 19, The Pool Marbella (located on the top floor of El Corte Inglés el Capricho) will be the national epicenter of an event for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology enthusiasts.

According to the blockchain and crypto assets manager at The Pool, this event called "Trends in Crypto Markets" aims to bring together international and national experts who will discuss industry perspectives and trends that will shape the year 2024. Additionally, the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, eagerly anticipated, will be addressed.

The talks will feature prominent speakers:

•Two experts in the field of blockchain technology and payments, Pablo Campos from Visa/Bakkt, and Juan Jimenez Zaballos from Alastria (the national blockchain ecosystem based on Ethereum and Quorum protocols), will share their insights on mega-trends in blockchain. The session will be moderated by Javier Molina from El Confidencial.

•Alberto Toribio, CTO at Bitso, will delve into the exciting world of decentralized social networks. How are these platforms changing the way we connect and share information?

•Michael Topolinski from MetaWealth will present how asset tokenization is transforming the real estate and financial markets. This talk will be conducted in English.

•Javier Baquero Mazars from A&G will provide insights into his company (private banking) and its approach to cryptocurrencies. What services do they offer, and how do they position themselves in this dynamic market?

•The keynote will also be delivered by A&G, offering a presentation in English on hedge funds whose assets are partially or fully integrated with crypto assets.

•Finally, an expert panel consisting of Ivo Cadenas from Driemut, Roman Gonzalez, manager of the A&G Criptomonedas FIL fund, and Javier Garcia de la Torre from Binance, will discuss cryptocurrency investment strategies. The panel will be moderated by digital assets specialist Javier Molina.

Key themes of the event will include the latest trends in distributed protocol technology, the development and deployment of decentralized social networks, the future of physical asset tokenization (primarily real estate) following the latest European legislative innovations (particularly MiCA and DLT regulations), as well as investment prospects in the cryptocurrency market.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with speakers and participate in networking sessions, which will take place between the talks.

The event will be exclusively in-person and will take place on March 19th from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pool Marbella, located on the top floor of the El Corte Inglés El Capricho building.

RSVP here: https://www.thepool.es/events/blockchain-3