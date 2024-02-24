Blevins Franks to host spring financial planning seminars

Saturday, 24 February 2024, 17:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

Blevins Franks Wealth Management holds seminars each spring to provide an update on the tax, inheritance and financial planning issues affecting UK nationals living in Andalucía. This year the seminars will be small group sessions with an open, friendly and engaging atmosphere, giving guests plenty of opportunity to ask questions.

One of the consequences of Brexit is that UK-based financial advisers can no longer provide regulated advice to EU nationals. Many British expatriates here have therefore lost their financial adviser and are unsure what to do now. The same applies to other UK-based financial services.

Blevins Franks will address these concerns, including whether you can keep your UK investments and bank accounts. Besides the important regulatory issues, they will consider the tax implications of retaining UK assets.

The presentations will then share insights into how you can optimise your financial situation when living in Spain, and how to position your assets correctly for you and your family. They will also provide an update on wealth tax.

Blevins Franks is regulated to provide advice to UK nationals in Spain, and the local Partners have each built up over 20 years’ experience and knowledge on all aspects of financial planning in Southern Spain. These small group seminars provide the perfect opportunity for you to meet them and learn more about how they could help you.

These seminars are being held in the Blevins Franks offices as follows:

Urb. La Noria Golf, La Cala de Mijas. Tuesday 12 March at 11am. Led by Paul Montague.

The Oasis Business Center, Marbella. Tuesday 19 March at 11am. Led by Paul Montague.

The Oasis Business Center, Marbella. Wednesday 20 March at 11am. Led by David Bowern.

Full information is available on the seminar page on www.blevinsfranks.com where you can also book your place online. Alternatively contact them on freephone 900 670 047 or by email at events.spain@blevinsfranks.com.