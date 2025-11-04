Europe's premier golf destination

Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, in Cadiz province, is one of Spain's premier golf courses.

Andalucía has established itself as Europe's golfing capital, offering players of all abilities access to more than 150 world-class courses in what many consider ideal playing conditions. With around 90 of these courses concentrated in the provinces of Malaga and Cadiz alone, the region has earned international recognition as a must-visit destination for the sport.

In fact, the Malaga coastline, home to over 70 top-tier courses, has become so synonymous with golf that it is now widely known as the 'Costa del Golf'. These courses stretch between the Mediterranean Sea and the dramatic mountain ranges inland, providing both stunning scenery and varied terrain that challenges golfers while rewarding them with spectacular views.

That said, the region's courses also cater to beginners: more than 20 pitch and putt courses throughout Andalucía offer a shorter, simplified version of the game that appeals to beginners and those seeking a quicker round.

Championship tournaments

It should come as no surprise that the region has produced notable professional golfers, including Miguel Ángel Jiménez from Churriana, Azahara Muñoz from San Pedro, Ángel Ayora from Manilva and Ángel Hidalgo from Marbella, demonstrating the depth of golfing culture that has developed locally.

In fact, the past two years have demonstrated Andalucía's ability to operate in the upper echelons of the sport, hosting major international tournaments.

In September 2023, Spain welcomed the Solheim Cup for the first time, with Finca Cortesin in Casares selected as the venue. This prestigious event, which serves as the women's equivalent to the Ryder Cup, sees top golfers from Europe and the United States compete head-to-head over three days in a total of 28 matches.

The tournament proved enormously popular, with ticket sales reaching 80,000 and weekly passes selling out months in advance. The direct and indirect economic impact on the local area was estimated at approximately 235 million euros.

Notably, visitors from the UK and Ireland accounted for more than half of all ticket sales, underlining Andalucía's particular appeal to British and Irish golf enthusiasts.

This year has continued the momentum, with Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande once again hosting LIV Golf Andalucía in July. The Saudi-backed tour's visit to this renowned course further elevated Valderrama's status as one of the premier destinations for high-stakes professional golf. The same venue hosted the Andalucía Masters in 2024, part of the DP World Tour.

Meanwhile, the Ladies European Tour will conclude its season in Andalucía for the second consecutive year, with the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España taking place at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf from 27 to 30 November.

Iconic courses

Several Andalusían courses rank among the finest in Europe, each offering distinct characteristics and challenges. The aforementioned Valderrama, located in Cadiz province, is often regarded as Spain's best golf course.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones, it features some of the most spectacular holes in Europe and previously hosted the annual Spanish Open. The course famously also staged the 1997 Ryder Cup, which Team Europe won, cementing its place in golfing history.

In Marbella, Real Club de Golf Las Brisas serves as the jewel of what locals call the 'Valley of Golf', where up to a dozen top-class clubs are concentrated. Also designed by Robert Trent Jones, the course presents players with ten water hazards created from two local streams, alongside greens heavily protected by bunkers. The 1,200-metre La Concha mountain provides a dramatic backdrop, while the course layout demands precision and strategic thinking.

Further inland, Finca Cortesin has gained international acclaim since its creation by designer Cabell B. Robinson. The 18-hole course stretches close to seven kilometres and includes around 100 bunkers set against the Sierra Bermeja mountains.

Accessible and sustainable

The course showcases Mediterranean landscape featuring 20 types of flora within a carefully sculpted forest setting. Notably, it became the first course in Spain to use environmentally friendly Bermudan grass, earning recognition for its sustainable approach in 2017.

Environmental considerations play an increasingly important role in Andalusian golf. Water scarcity is a genuine concern in southern Spain, and courses have responded by using recycled water.

Since early 2003, Acosol, the water company serving the 'Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Occidental' (an alliance of 11 towns on the Western Costa del Sol that pools shared resources), has been supplying reclaimed water to courses. Approximately 47 million cubic metres of recycled water can be produced annually by the wastewater treatment plants managed by Acosol.

Perfect climate for golf

Andalucía's appeal extends beyond course quality to its climate. The region enjoys mild weather throughout the year, allowing golf tourism to operate on a 12-month basis rather than being restricted to traditional summer seasons.

This consistent climate has helped establish Marbella, in particular, as a particular hotspot, now boasting 14 courses, each with individual character and offering views across the Sierra Blanca, Gibraltar and the Mediterranean.

With courses designed by international architects, championship tournaments attracting global attention and facilities suitable for all abilities, Andalucía has positioned itself as an essential destination for golf tourism in Europe.