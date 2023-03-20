Primary poems
EDUCATION AND LEARNING ·Poetry submitted by primary school children for the SUR in English supplement in March 2023
For the 2023 Education and Learning supplement, SUR in English asked schools to send in select poems by their students. They had to use the words 'spaghetti' and 'mystery' in the poems.
Here is a selection of this year's entries from primary school students.
BEST PRIMARY POEM Katya, age 9, English International College
A short-sighted chef, whose name was Jeff,
Cooked some spaghetti for his wife Betty,
They ate and ate which increased their weight,
Kind Jeff and Betty Rossetti!
Their tangled pasta cooked faster and faster,
Feeling drained, was poured on a plate,
“The best food to eat, although it tastes sweet,”
Cried Betty, “it’s great, great, great!”
But things were not right, because of Jeff’s sight,
A mystery still unsolved,
For sugar he added instead of salt,
And into the pot it dissolved.
Now the wonder of Jeff’s minor mistake,
Was actually a huge treat,
For all unsavoury people in the world,
Who ate his pasta turned sweet.
So all the nasty villains turned nice,
And goodness replaced evil deeds,
And everyone shared,
And everyone cared,
And looked after each other’s needs.
So if ever badness you meet on the street,
Offer Jeff’s sweet spaghetti for them to eat!
RUNNER-UP Luke R. age 7, Swans International School
Mystery spaghetti monsters
Sitting in my seat.
They look so cute
Until they show their teeth.
They’ve got massive feet
To chase you away.
They’re allergic to wheat
So they eat meat.
And now they want to eat
You-ou.ou!
BOO!
SPECIAL MENTION Elizabeth, age 8, British International School of Marbella
Mr detective inspector,
Is a serious pasta collector,
He lives in an house in Rome,
In the garden here is a gnome,
He is solving a certain mystery,
That has an Italian history,
His work makes him extra tired,
Because his life is almost expired
His latest mystery was so great
Without it nobody ate
Spaghetti was his favourite choice,
That’s how he gets his singing voice,
One Friday no pasta could he found,
However, he followed a familiar sound,
He walked a little faster,
And fell in the cheesy pasta
Finally, the puzzle was resolved,
For all of the people inrolled,
At last he could well rest,
And the food he could digest,
He’s still the best detective,
His inspectors were almost effective
The END
Clara Angulo Jiménez, age 11, Novaschool Sunland International
There once was a spaghetti in a lonely plate,
He cried and cried until he decided to escape,
the lonely spaghetti didn’t know where to go,
until he thought of an idea,
a mysterious one though,
the lonely spaghetti wanted to go to the moon,
but when he got to the rocket he became a
mystery of Doom
M. B.M. age 9, Almuñécar International School
It’s slimy, wormy and thin,
what is it?
White, brown,
we need to boil it,
what is it?
Snap! Snap!
When it falls,
what is it?
Meatballs, Meatballs,
what is it?
Tomato,Tomato,
what is it?
Hard stick, Hard stick
when is not boiled,
wormy, wormy,
when we boil it,
what is it?
what is it?
Spaghetti
Spaghetti
that’s what it is
Nico R. S. age 10, Sunny View School
Oh, look at the confetti,
Writhing up like spaghetti,
Oh, look at the chairs,
Going down the stairs,
Look at the other team,
Their hair going up like steam,
Look at the winning team,
Their faces in an eternal beam,
Oh, what a mystery,
The losing players' misery,
Oh, look at their streak,
All broken and weak,
The confetti keep growing,
And the stadium is flowing,
A trainer is jumping,
And another is crying.
Daniela L. R. age 10, BISM
Alone in this world,
not a wound I can heal,
a mystery that lies,
in this world so called real,
foods I once loved like spaghetti and more,
aren’t the foods that I once adored,
people I cared for,
my family and friends,w
hom I want to say sorry to,
and finally make amends
Henrik S. age 11, The Benalmádena International College
Spaghetti with chilli
Playing in a mystery town in Italy
Amazing parmesan cheese with bolognaise
Good Italian food
Heat wave through Rome in summer
heating up my pepperoni
Eating Caesar salad and Italy’s best mozzarella cheese
Take in the beautiful nature and say thank you please
Tumble off the trampoline
I’m the holder of catching the freshest sardine
Candela Barroso Ruiz, age 9, Sototgrande International School
I love spaghetti with tomato and cheese,
Like a delicious mystery,
I find a secret in it. Spaghetti.
I want more and more please!
With a little bit of tomato
And a little bit more cheese.
It’s going to be delicious for me!
I eat spaghetti with tomato and cheese
When my granny comes and visits me,
She prepares this meal with love.
