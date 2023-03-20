Primary poems

Poetry submitted by primary school children for the SUR in English supplement in March 2023

For the 2023 Education and Learning supplement, SUR in English asked schools to send in select poems by their students. They had to use the words 'spaghetti' and 'mystery' in the poems.

Here is a selection of this year's entries from primary school students.

BEST PRIMARY POEM Katya, age 9, English International College The Rossetti Spaghetti

A short-sighted chef, whose name was Jeff,

Cooked some spaghetti for his wife Betty,

They ate and ate which increased their weight,

Kind Jeff and Betty Rossetti!

Their tangled pasta cooked faster and faster,

Feeling drained, was poured on a plate,

“The best food to eat, although it tastes sweet,”

Cried Betty, “it’s great, great, great!”

But things were not right, because of Jeff’s sight,

A mystery still unsolved,

For sugar he added instead of salt,

And into the pot it dissolved.

Now the wonder of Jeff’s minor mistake,

Was actually a huge treat,

For all unsavoury people in the world,

Who ate his pasta turned sweet.

So all the nasty villains turned nice,

And goodness replaced evil deeds,

And everyone shared,

And everyone cared,

And looked after each other’s needs.

So if ever badness you meet on the street,

Offer Jeff’s sweet spaghetti for them to eat!

RUNNER-UP Luke R. age 7, Swans International School Spaghetti Monsters

Mystery spaghetti monsters

Sitting in my seat.

They look so cute

Until they show their teeth.

They’ve got massive feet

To chase you away.

They’re allergic to wheat

So they eat meat.

And now they want to eat

You-ou.ou!

BOO!