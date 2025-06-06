Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Diamond wedding party in Alhaurín el Grande

Royal British Legion branch chairman John Pattison, and his wife, Claire, celebrated their 60th anniversary with a special party

Tony Bryant

Alhaurín el Grande

Friday, 6 June 2025, 10:21

The chairman of the Alhaurín el Grande branch of the Royal British Legion, and vice chairman of RBL District Spain South, John Pattison, and his wife, Claire, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a special party last week that was attended by the town's mayor, Anthony Bermúdez, and numerous friends and family.

Originally from York, the couple settled in Alhaurín el Grande in 2007. Along with his duties for the RBL, Pattison and his wife are members of Real Hermandad Nuestra Padre Jesús Nazareno, the only Brits to belong to the brotherhood.

