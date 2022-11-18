Cudeca Goldies raise more than 1,700 euros during Remembrance Day lunch in Fuengirola The event was held at the Vinea Restaurant in the Costa del Sol town

The Cudeca Goldies raised more than 1,700 euros during their Remembrance Day lunch, which was held at the Vinea Restaurant in Fuengirola last Sunday.

Around 70 people, some decked out in the national colours of Great Britain, enjoyed a three-course meal and a wine tasting session, along with an afternoon of live entertainment and fun.

The local amateur theatrical group, A Touch of Class, entertained with a medley of poignant wartime classics and sing-a-long music hall hits, such as Remember the Days, and We'll Meet Again.

Suzy Rowe, one of the organisers of the event, said she was "so happy" that so many people had attended the lunch in order to support the work of Cudeca.

"Organising charity events is hard work, but it is very fulfilling," she said.

Cudeca representative Esther Ráez expressed her gratitude to the Goldies by saying, "They give to Cudeca so much in terms of money, but it is dedication that makes them so special to us."