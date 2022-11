Cuban jazz concert for Cudeca Chucho Valdés will perform in Torremolinos on Thursday 17 November

The Cuban jazz pianist, Chucho Valdés, will offer a concert in aid of the Cudeca Foundation in the Príncipe de Asturias municipal auditorium in Torremolinos on Thursday 17 November.

The concert, which is part of the charity's 30th anniversary celebrations, will start at 8pm. Tickets cost 22 euros and are available from www.cudeca.org.