Denise Bush Friday, 27 June 2025, 11:13

The cigar plant, also called Havana cigar plant and pampano, is a tropical or temperate climate plant that thrives in humid conditions. Its botanical name is Calathea lutea but, unlike other Calatheas, it is tall, anywhere between three and five metres in height, and easier to grow.

An ideal plant for a patio or balcony, for landscaping or a location where it can provide screening, Calathea lutea has enormous, bright-green paddle shaped leaves which are paler underneath and cigar-shaped, reddish-brown flowers. It needs a position out of direct sun as the large leaves are likely to get scorched. An ideal location would be in a spot which only receives full sun in the morning (before it gets too strong) and dappled shade in the afternoon.

Zoom Calathea lutea flower Flickr

The cigar plant is not drought or frost resistant. It needs a rich, loamy soil that is free-draining. It must not be allowed to dry out although the rhizomatous roots will provide new shoots if watering is resumed without too long a delay. Dead or damaged foliage can be cut away.

In the winter Calathea lutea becomes dormant and all watering should be stopped. Early in spring, the whole plant can be lifted and the rhizomes gently teased apart, each piece with a stem and leaves, to produce new plants. Gently firm each piece into a pot filled with potting compost and keep in a shady spot until new growth is apparent. It can not be propagated from stem cuttings.

In the growing season, the cigar plant needs regular feeding to keep it healthy, a slow release or liquid fertiliser can be used.

Calathea lutea is native to the humid tropics of Central and South America, from Southern Mexico to Bolivia and the North region of Brazil. In these countries the broad leaves are used to wrap tamales (both sweet and savoury), meat, fish and rice.