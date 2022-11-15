Black Friday, the chance to upgrade your sleep at the best price Don't wait for a specific day to buy what you really need. Forget Black Friday and Cyber Monday... Your body is asking you for restorative rest, to allow you to face a very active lifestyle with energy and vitality. You want your ideal sleep equipment and MiColchón® is making the most of November to offer you the best deals of the year

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 18:20

How many of us wait for Black Friday to make the most important purchases of the year? And what can be more important than thinking about our health. That’s right, achieving restorative and healthy sleep should be a priority goal. Our performance during the day depends on it.

That is why many companies have been launching their best offers during the month of November for years. In the rest sector, the Málaga-based company MiColchón® is launching its Black Days campaign, a unique opportunity to purchase your ideal sleep equipment at the best price.

This year this leading chain in Andalusia has many options available:

• Memory foam mattresses from just 99€ (single, 90 cm)

• 2x1 to renew your pillows (NordSwiss)

• Exclusive offer upon purchasing any model of mattress from the Nessen brand (and a wide range of mattresses):

o If you only want the mattress, great discounts and a free SPHERA memory foam pillow (with a choice of three firmnesses) and Tencel mattress cover.

o If you want a mattress and a bed base, you can acquire a 3D breathable upholstered base for just 1€ more (legs included)

o If you want your mattress with a divan or ottoman base, you can obtain a wooden storage base of equal size to your mattress from 99€ more.

On top of that, they offer an outstanding service, with FREE transport,assembly and removal of used goods, and many products in stock for "SAME DAY delivery".

But that's not all, because their promotions and offers come with personalised, professional advice that is sure to change your life. We are increasingly aware that making the most of our sleep improves our performance, our mood, our appearance... in short, sleeping well is the best investment in HEALTH you can make.

The MICOLCHÓN Group covers the widest range of sleep products, with 10 centres in the provinces of Malaga and Granada, making it the leading chain in Andalusia. More than 45 years of experience are now also being transferred to the world of sofas, with its brand Nessen Interiors®. This is MiColchón®'s #SofáExperience, specialising in quality sofas and armchairs, European manufacture and the best leather and stain-resistant fabrics.

Find your nearest store, call 951 555 155 or visit the websites: www.micolchon.com and www.nesseninteriors.com.