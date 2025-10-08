Art, sea and elegance: the new language of luxury

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 20:17 Share

Confidentiality, excellence, and authenticity: the values ​​that define Marbella Dream Villas

In the heart of Marbella, luxury is no longer just a matter of spectacular views and dream villas. Today, high-end travelers seek authentic experiences, tailored services, and attention that combines discretion, innovation, and closeness. With this vision, Dream Villas was born, a boutique brand that combines Mediterranean excellence with a human and technological approach, redefining what it means to enter the Costa del Sol.

How long have you been in the industry and what are your origins?

Dream Villas was founded in Marbella in 2022 by an international team with experience in hospitality, real estate and events. From day one, we saw that high-end travellers wanted more than a beautiful house: they wanted an all-round, discreet, human service that connects luxury with Mediterranean authenticity.

Our values are clear: excellence in every detail, honesty and transparency, absolute confidentiality and genuine respect for the local community and environment. We operate as a boutique firm: curated portfolio, strong criteria and very close support before, during and after the stay.

What services do you offer? Which are the most in demand today?

• Luxury villa rentals in Marbella and surrounding areas, selected for location, design and service standards.

• Tailor-made concierge: airport transfers and chauffeurs, private chefs and daily breakfasts, restaurant and beach club reservations, VIP club/table bookings, yacht charters, wellness (massages, yoga, personal trainers), nannies, security, cultural and adventure experiences and luxury car rentals.

• Private event management: weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and corporate experiences.

• Owner support: preparing properties for luxury rentals and coordinating services.

Most in demand right now: private chefs, day yacht charters, VIP club bookings, in-villa wellness, villas with sea views or frontline golf, heated pools, expansive outdoor areas, home offices with strong connectivity, in-house gyms/cinemas and secure parking or multi-car garages.

What do foreign visitors look for in a luxury home when they visit the Spanish coast, especially the Costa del Sol?

• Privacy and security with easy access to beach, golf and social life.

• Contemporary architecture, natural light, well-designed interiors and hotel-level amenities.

• Outdoor living: chill-out areas, BBQs, al fresco dining and manicured gardens.

• Smart comfort: fibre internet, home automation, quality sound, climate control and heated pools.

• Mobility and parking: on-site parking or multi-car garages—often requested by guests arriving with their own luxury cars—plus proximity to car services and for others, access to luxury car rentals and EV chargers.

• Wellbeing and family: gym, sauna, children’s play areas, en-suite bedrooms and accessibility for all ages.

• Service: housekeeping and turndown, breakfasts, chauffeur and a concierge who unlocks authentic local experiences.

• Sustainability: energy efficiency and responsible amenities are increasingly important in decisions.

In addition to luxury homes, you also offer wedding planning. What does this service include and how does it work?

We provide full planning, especially for destination weddings in Marbella:

• Discovery: initial meeting to understand vision, style, budget and guest count.

• Creative concept: design proposal (palette, ambiance, florals, lighting, tablescape) and moodboard.

• Venue search: villas and estates matched to capacity and regulations, with logistics and plan B.

• Production: selection and coordination of suppliers (catering, music, photo/video, décor, transport, beauty, entertainment), plus guest accommodation and transfers.

• Legal and protocol: advice on symbolic or civil ceremonies and coordination of documentation when needed.

• Operations: timeline, layouts, seating plan and full on-the-day direction so the couple can just enjoy.

We work transparently, with full or partial planning options and a multilingual team experienced with international couples and intimate multi-day celebrations (pre-party, wedding day and brunch).

How are technology and artificial intelligence applied to current fashion?

Our field is luxury hospitality and events, but technology and AI are transforming the broader lifestyle experience, including the aesthetic and trend elements that touch fashion at events:

• Smart villa matching: we use a custom AI agent that “knows” the full Dream Villas portfolio, location, characteristics, amenities, pricing, and seasonality. We input each client’s requirements, dates, group size, and budget, and the AI returns a ranked shortlist of the best-fit villas with rationale and availability. It flags key must‑haves like secure parking or multi‑car garages (for guests arriving with their own luxury cars), EV chargers, heated pools, cinema rooms, and proximity to beach clubs and nightlife. Our concierge team then verifies details, negotiates rates, and curates the final proposal.

• Planning and design: AI for moodboards, palette and layout simulations and to anticipate how styles and dress codes fit the venue and lighting.

• Client experience: personalized villa and service recommendations, instant translation and conversational assistants to coordinate itineraries and real-time changes.

• Weddings: tools that optimize seating plans, timelines and budgets; advanced weather forecasting for plan Bs; and 3D/AR virtual walk-throughs to validate setups.

• Stylists and brides: virtual fittings, coordinated color palettes for bridal parties/guests and dress code management platforms that reduce in-person trials and returns.

• Operations: predictive maintenance in villas, energy management and smart locks for security and sustainability.

Anything else to add?

• Commitment to the local environment: we use local suppliers and sustainable practices in properties and events.

• Legal and quiet: we only use spaces and setups that comply with regulations and neighbours; privacy is non-negotiable.

• Meaningful experiences: beyond luxury.

• We have an office in Dubai providing similar services

Interview with Aleksandra Kuznetsova, director and owner of Galería de Arte Nika (Málaga)

Art is a universal language that transcends borders, eras and styles. Through it, humanity expresses its deepest emotions, its most essential questions and its inexhaustible desire for beauty and meaning. In this constant dialogue between creation and perception, the mission of Nika Art Gallery emerges: to be a space where ideas, colours and forms come together to transform our perception of the world. We spoke with Aleksandra Kuznetsova, owner of Nika Art Gallery in Malaga.

How long have you been in the sector and where did you start?

My professional career began long before I opened the Nika Art Gallery. I worked for years in interior design and fashion, an experience that taught me to appreciate aesthetics and the transformative power of art. This, together with my husband and partner Nikolai Kuznetsov, inspired me to create this project. Our team also includes Carmen Alcayde, who helps us maintain contact with our Spanish colleagues, breaking down language barriers and ensuring that visitors feel guided through each exhibition. The three of us collaborate, sharing our enthusiasm and always working towards the same goal: to bring art to everyone.

The Nika Art Gallery opened its doors on 23 September 2023, with the mission of becoming a meeting point for artists, collectors and lovers of contemporary art. From the outset, our values have been clear: a commitment to artistic quality, diversity of proposals and dialogue between cultures. We want to be a living space, where each exhibition is an experience that awakens curiosity, invites reflection and generates connection. Our gallery opposes the excessive commercialisation of art, defending its value as a cultural and human experience. That is why we are committed to supporting artists in their creative and professional development and fostering a love of art from childhood by organising children's competitions that spark the imagination and artistic sensitivity of young children.

What are the main services you offer?

We mainly offer temporary exhibitions by national and international artists, with a careful curatorial selection that seeks to surprise and excite. In addition, we organise drawing workshops, masterclasses, guided tours, concerts, co-working activities, presentations and meetings with artists, and provide advice to interior designers, as art has become a distinguishing feature in high-end residential and hotel projects.

What challenges does running an art gallery entail?

One of the biggest challenges is maintaining a balance between economic sustainability and a commitment to risky and innovative proposals. Contemporary art is not always easy or immediate for the public, and our job as a gallery is to build bridges, provide context and accompany visitors on their journey of discovery.

Another challenge is visibility. In a world saturated with images and digital stimuli, getting people to stop, physically come to a gallery and experience seeing a work in person requires constant communication and activities that invite them to walk through our door.

In addition, there is a logistical and curatorial challenge: each exhibition involves meticulous coordination with the artists, the transport and installation of works, lighting, the design of the exhibition layout... All so that visitors can enjoy a flawless result.

Which renowned artists have exhibited at your gallery? Which artists are currently exhibiting at your gallery and which ones are expected in the coming seasons?

In less than two years, we have been fortunate to work with nationally and internationally renowned artists such as Jaremi Picz (Poland), Sebastián Camps, Charo Carrera, Mimi Ripoll (Argentina), Eugenio Montoro, Cristobal Pérez, Alberto Urbano, D. Darko, Iker Muro, Saúl G. Corona, J. Doña... At the moment, the gallery is hosting the exhibition ‘Pure Sensitivity’ by the painter Sergey Sologub (Ukraine), an artist whose works convey a unique strength and delicacy, with a deeply moving use of colour and light.

Our immediate programme includes two very special events: a collaboration with the Moments Festival, a cultural gathering that brings together music, art and contemporary thought, and an exhibition by the international artist and curator of the Nave 91 Gallery in Archidona, Walter Francia, whose work combines abstraction and symbolism in a very personal language.

And at the end of 2025, we will collaborate in the celebration of the 110th anniversary of Kasimir Malewicz's work ‘Black Square’, promoted by Iwona Malewicz, the artist's family representative, in the organisation of an exhibition that will bring together original drawings by Kazimir Malewicz, a unique lithograph by El Lissitzky and works by artists such as Sebastián Camps, Dámaso Ruano and Naomi Lautier. In addition, SupreMalewicz will be performed for the first time, a show that combines poetry, music and performance to reinterpret the legacy of Suprematism in the 21st century, directed and performed by Verónica Ruth Frías and Niche Ramírez.

Is there anything else you would like to highlight on this subject?

I would like to emphasise that Galería Nika is not just a space for viewing art, but a place for experiencing it. We are committed to providing a friendly and personalised service, listening to visitors and creating a bond with them. Malaga is currently a growing cultural hub, and the gallery contributes to this growth by offering proposals that combine quality, risk-taking and international openness.

It is also important to highlight our commitment to networking: we collaborate with other cultural spaces through EA Málaga, with designers, institutions and emerging artists, because we believe that art is strengthened when it is shared.

I fell in love with Malaga, convinced that it is the ideal place for artists to develop their creative potential. Along the way, the artists with whom we have collaborated, shared work and friendship have become part of our family.

Finally, I invite all readers to visit us at Calle Pacífico 3, to discover a bright space by the sea, where each work is designed to engage with the viewer. Our goal is not only to exhibit, but to excite, inspire and connect.

Solnautic Rent: boat rentals to enjoy the sea with freedom and safety

With the arrival of summer, nautical tourism becomes one of the main attractions on the Costa del Sol. Sailing in warm waters, magical sunsets, discovering marine nooks from a different perspective, and feeling the freedom of the open sea are experiences increasingly sought after by both domestic and international travelers. In this context, companies like Solnautic Rent make it possible for even those without a boating license to enjoy the sea at the helm of their own boat.

We spoke with Jose, one of its founders, an entrepreneur and passionate about the sea, who, together with Julian, the other founder, turned an unforgettable personal experience into a tourism initiative that today brings sailing to all kinds of audiences.

How long have you been in the industry, and what is your background?

That is, a bit about your values and beginnings (history) so that readers can get to know you better.

Solnautic Rent is an initiative launched by two entrepreneurial friends. Our journey began in 2020, during the pandemic and under very challenging conditions for a business of this kind, due to the sharp drop in tourism caused by COVID-19. Our idea began by chance on March 11, 2017, the day we rented a boat to try out the experience of fishing at sea.

This experience was fantastic, but the moment the skipper let us take the helm, we discovered a unique sense of peace and freedom that you can only feel sailing on the open sea.

It was something unforgettable, to the point that we decided to get our sailing license and started sailing. Finally, we decided to turn our passion into a business. Today, we are based in Puerto Marina (Benalmádena) and Puerto Banús (Marbella) with a fleet of seven boats.

What services do you offer? Are they among the most in-demand right now?

Our main service is boat rental without a license in Benalmádena and Marbella, although we also have a boat available for rent with a boating license.

We have specialized in renting out boats that don’t require a license, as it’s a way to make it easier for more people to enjoy the sea and sailing. These types of boats only require the customer to be of legal age (18 years), and as a result, the age range of those who can rent our boats is very broad. In this way, we offer the opportunity to enjoy the experience of sailing along the Costa del Sol to a large number of people at affordable prices who, without these license-free boats, would never be able to do so.

The rental process is simple. Customers reserve one of our boats and, upon arrival at the port, must present their valid ID card or passport so that our port manager can prepare the contract (required to set sail).

Speaking of boats, what types of models does your company offer, and how many hours a day are they in operation?

Currently, we have a fleet of seven boats: in Benalmádena, four boats for rent without a license and one boat for rent with a license. In Marbella, we have two boats available for rent without a license.

Boats that don’t require a license must have a maximum length of 5 meters and an engine with a maximum power of 15 hp. They usually have a capacity for six people in total. Within our fleet, we have two trimarans available for rent without a license, one in Benalmádena and the other in Marbella.

Our boats are easy to handle and ideal for beginners and families.

Regarding the hours we offer our customers, we adhere to the permitted times for operating these types of boats without a license, since they can only be used during daylight hours. Therefore, the duration of daylight determines our customer service hours.

What prevention systems do you provide to clients for their vessels? And what kind of clients hire your services?

Our instructors provide training to clients before setting sail, as some have no prior experience with boats. We explain everything about how the boat works, sailing techniques, safety regulations, navigation limits, …

Operating boats without a license is restricted to daylight hours and a maximum distance of two nautical miles from the coast.

As for our clients, we are fortunate to have people from a wide variety of countries around the world. As well as groups of friends, families, couples, etc. who want to enjoy the experience. In other words, everyone is welcome to rent our boats and enjoy the sailing experience with Solnautic Rent.

Would you like to highlight any interesting information for readers?

Our customers will never feel alone at sea, as our monitors will be available by phone to answer any questions or resolve any issues. Additionally, our boats are geolocated so we can assist you quickly if necessary.

Our rental boats are constantly inspected. To that end, we rely on the services of an expert marine mechanic, and each boat is equipped with mandatory safety equipment. Likewise, all vessels carry mandatory insurance and an additional policy for each client on board.

For us, the customer experience is the most important thing. That’s why we offer personalized service from booking to the end of your experience.

“At sea, life is different; it’s not made of hours but of moments.”