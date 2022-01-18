Antonio Banderas awarded the Carmen de Honor by the Andalusian Film Academy The institution concedes this prize to the actor for being an excellent ambassador for Andalucía and for his tenacity, talent and generosity

The Andalusian Film Academy has given its Carmen de Honor prize to Antonio Banderas in its first ever awards ceremony, to be celebrated on 30 January at the Teatro Cervantes in Malaga. The Academy considers Banderas as "an excellent ambassador for Andalucía and for his most illuminating values: his tenacity, talent and generosity."

With over 100 acting credits, Banderas "has been able to unwrap himself with professionalism and naturalness on both sides of the Atlantic, combining projects closely linked to European cinema with those made in Hollywood," the Academy said in a press release.

"Antonio Banderas has always worked as a professioal and with a unique outlook that Pedro Almodóvar, a pivotal filmmaker in his career, defined as one full of passion and desire," the Academy said.

The ceremony will be broadcast on Canal Sur TV at 9.30pm on 30 January.